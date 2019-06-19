Litmus Automation Partners With WideTNS to Expand Industrial IoT Solution Offerings in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced a partnership with WideTNS to distribute Litmus Automation software in South Korea and provide local language technical support.

Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation's LoopEdge and Loop software platforms help customers seamlessly integrate and analyze their industrial devices from edge to cloud. WideTNS has strong systems integration capabilities and coupled with Litmus Automation software, they will help Korean companies jump-start their industrial and manufacturing IoT projects.

"We are seeing increased demand due to the South Korean government promoting IoT and artificial intelligence aggressively and offering incentives for companies to embrace these new technologies," said Venu Sathiraju, Vice President of APAC for Litmus Automation. "Partnering with WideTNS allows us to meet that market demand so we can jointly promote our IIoT solutions and enable Korean companies to adopt Industry 4.0."

With LoopEdge and Loop, South Korean customers can quickly implement, deliver and deploy large-scale Industrial IoT projects with a secure enablement platform that makes it faster to get to market and then manage the complete lifecycle of edge and IoT deployments.

"With the combination of Litmus Automation software and our systems integration capabilities, we can take on complex IoT projects in the Korean market," said Mr. Man Hee Han, Executive Director, WideTNS. "Unlike other solutions in South Korea, Litmus' software does not require additional development or customization. With local Korean language support and system integration, customers can quickly see the benefits of adopting IoT solutions to stay competitive in the global market."

Litmus Automation and WideTNS will have a joint booth at the 2019 International Seoul Smart Factory Conference & Expo June 20th at the Seoul COEX Grand Ballroom (1F). Visit to learn more about their joint IIoT solutions.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped inside enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation's proven IIoT solutions offer data and device management so companies can optimize both how they run their business and how their customers' businesses operate. Litmus Automation customers include 10+ Fortune 500 Manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmusautomation.com.

