Litmus Automation Updates LoopEdge, Providing the Most Advanced Edge Computing Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus Automation, an Edge and Cloud Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced the release of new LoopEdge features and accolades that separate the company as the leader in the Edge computing market.

LoopEdge, a complete Edge computing platform for Industrial IoT, has recently added a number of features including:

The most complete driver suite with 100s of new drivers added to Devicehub for connectivity to various PLCs, robotic systems, CNC machines, and other industrial systems

Support as an OPC-UA Server with a Schema Builder interface

Native IoT integrations to AWS IoT, Azure IoT Hub, SAP Leonardo, IBM Watson IoT and many more popular IoT Cloud Platforms

Smart Edge application orchestration for deploying applications to the Edge from the LoopCloud platform

Secure certificate management system including an encrypted vault to store provide and public keys, and various other certificates

APIs available for OEM partners to easily develop their own custom solutions

"The latest updates to LoopEdge make it the most advanced Edge computing platform on the market," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "Our products have already been deployed in large-scale production by some of the largest Fortune 500 manufacturing companies and Industrial OEMs. LoopEdge has been recognized by analysts and customers alike as a quick and easy platform to connect to varied assets at the Edge for a successful IoT deployment."

Litmus Automation is a Gartner Cool Vendor from their May 2018 IoT Platforms report and rated as a leading vendor in MachNation's 2018 IoT Edge ScoreCard.

Litmus Automation is at IMTS 2018 this week, demonstrating LoopEdge and LoopCloud for various manufacturing IoT use cases at Booth # 121854.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation, based in San Jose, California, bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped within enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation brings a modern development approach, a responsive team, a nimble business model, and a proven IIoT solution to all their engagements. Litmus Automation focuses on the Manufacturing and industrial industries, and counts Fortune 500 companies as clients and partners (including Nissan, Renault, HPE and Intel).

