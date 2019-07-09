Litmus Expands Accessibility Features for Email Marketers Looking to Maximize Engagement

"With more than a billion visually impaired people globally, accessibility has evolved from a buzzword to a core design requirement for emails," said Richard Yu, senior vice president of product, Litmus. "Litmus is providing industry-leading solutions to enable email marketers to easily deliver accessible and inclusive email design."

In just one click, the new accessibility testing features give Litmus users an efficient and thorough accessibility check, making it easier than ever to ensure that all subscribers can receive and understand their messages, whether they are reading the email directly or utilizing an assistive device.

"Inclusivity is important to Epsilon," said Mike Dugo, manager of QA analysis, Epsilon. "Litmus' enhanced accessibility checks, including the new screen reader audio preview, are game changers and enable us to deploy email communications with the confidence they'll resonate with more subscribers than ever."

In addition to audio previews, Litmus' new accessibility checks show whether an email's design and code complies with key accessibility best practices. With a thorough check of the email's Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), the images, content hierarchy, and more, Litmus identifies areas of improvement and provides marketers with actionable advice on how to make their emails more accessible. These new checks ensure that it's easy for both subscribers and screen readers to understand the language and structure of email content. This functionality has been consolidated into a new section within the Litmus Checklist, making it seamless for Litmus customers to implement accessibility checks into their workflow.

About Litmus

Litmus provides a powerful platform for email creation, testing, analytics, and collaboration, empowering marketing teams to confidently deliver increased subscriber engagement and campaign ROI while ensuring brand consistency. Backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry that trust its Email Creative Platform to make their email better, including nine of the top 10 ecommerce brands, seven of the top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on Twitter.

