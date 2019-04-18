Litmus Expands Executive Team to Lead Email Marketing Industry

"Email continues to be the strongest marketing channel with unmatched ROI, typically 42-1," said Erik Nierenberg, Litmus CEO. "Companies of all sizes are investing more in core applications like Litmus that make these email programs deliver most effectively for the bottom line. In the last 18 months, we've been focused on releasing enterprise workflow integrations with Oracle, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Marketo, Slack, and Asana along with building deeper engagement analytics, advanced spam testing, and Litmus Proof which enables improved collaboration and productivity across the entire email creation lifecycle. As we advance the product to meet the needs of this growing market, we're taking every opportunity to expand the breadth and depth of the expertise on our team."

Board Appointment

Stacey Epstein, the newest board member at Litmus, has extensive experience in fueling growth and building companies from stealth startups to brand name, global technology organizations. Currently, Epstein is president of Zinc, which was recently acquired by ServiceMax.

Prior to Zinc, Epstein was CMO at ServiceMax where she helped drive five consecutive years of triple-digit growth. Prior to that, she was head of global marketing at SuccessFactors, which was acquired by SAP for $3.4 billion in 2012. Prior to SuccessFactors, she held leadership roles at Oracle, Clarify, and ServiceSource.

"Email marketing is a $40 billion market where Litmus remains a clear leader at providing value and insights to businesses of all sizes, including many of the world's leading brands," said Epstein, Litmus board member. "The Litmus platform is a must-have for email marketers, and I look forward to working with the team as they continue their rapid growth and creating value for their customers."

Executive Team Expansion

Cynthia Price , Vice President of Marketing : Price is a results-driven marketing leader with expertise in the email marketing industry. She previously held vice president of marketing positions with Emma, a leading email marketing platform, and with BTC Media, a distributed technology company. Price, who reports to CMO David Rich (formerly of Adobe), is an expert in email marketing, and has spoken and published on best practices and industry trends.

: Price is a results-driven marketing leader with expertise in the email marketing industry. She previously held vice president of marketing positions with Emma, a leading email marketing platform, and with BTC Media, a distributed technology company. Price, who reports to CMO David Rich (formerly of Adobe), is an expert in email marketing, and has spoken and published on best practices and industry trends. Greg Ruh , Head of Global Enterprise Sale s: Ruh is a proven leader in sales and marketing for startups and large organizations. As a veteran of Salesforce and IBM, Ruh is passionate about all aspects of the customer experience that help companies attract and retain customers and grow revenue.

s: Ruh is a proven leader in sales and marketing for startups and large organizations. As a veteran of Salesforce and IBM, Ruh is passionate about all aspects of the customer experience that help companies attract and retain customers and grow revenue. Rich Yu , Senior Vice President of Product: Yu served as a member of the executive team at Model N (NYSE: MODN) for 14 years from pre-funding through post-IPO. Prior to joining Litmus, Yu was the vice president of product at Marketo (an Adobe company), where he led the product management and user experience functions.

Yu served as a member of the executive team at Model N (NYSE: MODN) for 14 years from pre-funding through post-IPO. Prior to joining Litmus, Yu was the vice president of product at Marketo (an Adobe company), where he led the product management and user experience functions. Praveen Sharma , Director of Information Security and Data Privacy: Sharma brings extensive security expertise to this newly created position which aligns with the increased focus on Litmus as a trusted, enterprise-grade platform for many of the world's leading brands and companies. She previously held leadership positions in technology and security for Philips Healthcare and the IT Cyber Innovations group as well as the MIT Lincoln Laboratory where she worked on large-scale cyber infrastructure for the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security.

Sharma brings extensive security expertise to this newly created position which aligns with the increased focus on Litmus as a trusted, enterprise-grade platform for many of the world's leading brands and companies. She previously held leadership positions in technology and security for Philips Healthcare and the IT Cyber Innovations group as well as the MIT Lincoln Laboratory where she worked on large-scale cyber infrastructure for the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. Alice Li , Principal Email Engineer: Li began her career in email marketing at Epsilon, Responsys, and Oracle, and then went on to serve as the sole email developer for Shutterstock. She is a passionate speaker and evangelist on interactive and accessible emails, and was honored with the 2018 eec (Email Experience Council) Stefan Pollard Email Marketer of the Year, and was one of the MTC News Top 25 Most Influential Email Marketers for 2018.

As Litmus continues to grow its operations and global customer base, it has also added team members from Box, Atlassian, Logmein, Oracle, Hubspot, Gilt Groupe and Hotels.com. The team, which has grown by 50 percent over the past 18 months, brings a mix of experience across SaaS, email marketing, analytics, user success, and enterprise sales.

About Litmus

Litmus provides a powerful platform for email creation, testing, analytics, and collaboration, empowering marketing teams to confidently deliver increased subscriber engagement and campaign ROI while ensuring brand consistency. Backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry that trust its Email Creative Platform to make their email better, including nine of the top 10 ecommerce brands, seven of the top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Litmus

Related Links

http://litmus.com

