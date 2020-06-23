Litmus Partners With ProcessMiner to Offer Leading Edge Computing and Artificial Intelligence Platforms for Manufacturing

ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessMinerTM, an artificial intelligence platform for manufacturing, and Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing Platform for IIoT, today announced a partnership to cross-promote their industry-leading platforms to offer manufacturers a solution that includes real-time data collection, analysis, prediction and process recommendations for continuous improvement.

Litmus

Litmus provides the data intelligence platform to quickly collect, normalize and analyze high volumes of live data from industrial assets and make it available to OT and IT systems via edge-to-enterprise integration. The ProcessMiner program uses machine learning and sensor data to model, predict and prescribe process control recommendations for product quality improvement purposes.

"Litmus offers something to our customers that is mission-critical," said Karim Pourak, CEO and Co-founder, ProcessMiner. "As customers invest in technology to improve product quality, reduce scrap rates and improve yield, secure access to the incoming data has to be accurate and normalized to ensure the integrity of our predictions and recommendations downstream. Litmus solves that problem for us."

"Process improvement is one of the primary goals for our customers and partnering with ProcessMiner allows us to give them an even stronger offering with cutting-edge AI technology," said John Younes, co-founder and COO, Litmus. "We provide the intelligence at the edge, and the power of ProcessMiner's AI will go a long way toward driving measurable ROI for customers looking to further predict quality and make actionable recommendations for manufacturing processes."

One of the unique benefits of the Litmus platform is the bidirectional data and signal delivery capabilities for machines on the factory floor. The Litmus platform quickly collects and normalizes data in real-time at the edge.

After Litmus delivers data to the ProcessMiner platform, the corrective action or recommendation signals can securely and automatically be sent back to the appropriate machine controller using Litmus Edge. Those signals drive process control activities on the machine automatically, delivering corrective action(s) in real-time.

Under terms of the agreement, both organizations will promote their respective platform capabilities throughout the manufacturing industry.

ABOUT PROCESSMINER: Founded in 2014, the ProcessMiner™ platform predicts problems in real-time using AI within the manufacturing process. The platform is being rapidly adopted by the Tissue and Packaging industries, inclusive of manufacturers in the Pulp, Paper and Plastics industries and pilot projects are underway with water treatment and energy sectors of manufacturing. For more information, visit www.processminer.com.

ABOUT LITMUS: Litmus enables out-of-the-box data collection, analytics, and management with an Intelligent Edge Computing Platform for IIoT. Litmus provides the solution to transform critical edge data into actionable intelligence that can power predictive maintenance, machine learning, and AI. Customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information, visit www.litmus.io.

Media Contact:

Allison Yrungaray

Public Relations Manager, Litmus

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Litmus

Related Links

http://www.litmus.io

