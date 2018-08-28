Litmus Unveils New Integration With Salesforce Marketing Cloud

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, a leading platform for email creation, testing, and analytics, has introduced a new integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, allowing for an efficient and automated way for marketers to test campaigns, troubleshoot emails, and streamline workflows within Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Litmus is focused on increasing email marketers' productivity by enabling them to work where they want to work, including within Marketing Cloud. Bringing the power of Litmus directly into Marketing Cloud enables marketers to test and optimize complex email marketing campaigns in over 70 popular webmail clients, mobile apps, and desktop environments. By integrating Litmus with Marketing Cloud, marketers can connect the tools and workflows they need in one place and accelerate the development of compelling and personalized email campaigns.

"As a leader in email marketing software, Litmus continues to meet the needs of email marketers in a rapidly changing environment by integrating with Salesforce Marketing Cloud," said Litmus CEO Erik Nierenberg. "Our integration not only provides a great development experience for the email marketer, but also optimizes the subscriber experience for their audiences."

Email marketing teams can now:

—Test common personalization and dynamic content variations. Marketers can ensure emails look great for subscribers, no matter their unique personalization requirements or the clients or devices they use to open emails.

—Tackle edge case scenarios. Non-standard data formats like hyphenated names, international shipping addresses or special characters can break even the best template. The ability to easily test dynamic content allows marketers to address edge-cases in popular reading environments to ensure templates are scalable and flexible.

—Utilize the power of modular design. Reusing modules and code snippets across emails can help speed up the build process significantly. Utilizing the same code across campaigns makes it important to ensure that it looks great and works well anywhere. Adding Litmus Email Previews to the pre-send test process provides additional visibility into template and brand consistency.

"Our customers need to rapidly produce high-quality, personalized email campaigns," said Blake Miller, Director of Product Marketing, Marketing Cloud at Salesforce. "We're excited that Marketing Cloud customers now have access to testing services from Litmus, right within the platform they use every day."

"We produce a high volume of email marketing campaigns. The process is complex and requires us to switch between tools in order to develop the most personalized content, which is time-consuming," said Amy Holden, Digital Marketing at Adventist Health System. "With Litmus integrated into Marketing Cloud, we don't have to interrupt our workflows and have reduced our development times significantly while delivering the brand experience our customers expect."

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media: Contact Justine Jordan at justine@litmus.com

About Litmus



Litmus provides powerful tools for email creation, testing, analytics, and collaboration, empowering marketing teams to confidently deliver increased subscriber engagement and campaign ROI while ensuring brand consistency. Backed by $49M from Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry that trust its Email Creative Platform to make their email better, including 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands, 7 of the top 10 technology companies, and 23 of the top 25 US ad agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Litmus