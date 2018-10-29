Litter Genie Sponsors Jackson Galaxy's "Total Cat Mojo Live!" 16 Tour Dates at a Location Near You!

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Litter Genie®, the hassle-free compact cat litter disposal system, hits the road with Jackson Galaxy, better known as the "Cat Daddy," as he goes on tour with Total Cat Mojo Live. The event is a veritable cat party – fusing entertainment and education and giving cat lovers the inside scoop on how to achieve their "Cat Mojo." Through a variety of mediums (think music, puppets, theatre!) Jackson will be teaching the essential skills to help build confidence within the home environment.

Exciting the crowd, Jackson will discuss the resources needed to establish a successful, loving relationship with their cat. He will also address personal kitty problems during his Q&A session, and everyone in attendance will receive special discount offers for some of his favorite products, including a coupon for Litter Genie refills.

"We believe in Jackson's 'Cat Mojo' philosophy and are excited to sponsor Total Cat Mojo Live," says Christine Moroniti, Litter Genie Brand Manager. "His sound advice has and will continue to help cat families around the country, and we are thrilled that Litter Genie can be part of the experience."

The upcoming schedule for Total Cat Mojo Live, sponsored by Litter Genie®, is as follows:

Saturday, November 17 th : Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse, NY

: Crouse Hinds Theater, Sunday, November 18 th : The Wilbur, Boston, MA

: The Wilbur, Wednesday November 21 st : Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

: Lincoln Theatre, Friday, November 23 rd : The Egg, Albany, NY

: The Egg, Saturday, November 24 th : Space, Westbury, NY

: Space, Thursday, November 29 th : Showbox SODO, Seattle, WA

: Showbox SODO, Friday, November 30 th : Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

: Crystal Ballroom, Saturday, December 1 st : Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

: Paramount Theatre, Friday, December 7 th : Comercia Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

: Comercia Theatre, Saturday, December 8 th : Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, Reno, NV

: Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, Thursday, December 13 th : FM Kirby Center, Wilkes Barre, PA

: FM Kirby Center, Sunday, December 16 th : Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

: Tabernacle, Thursday, December 20 th: Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

For more information on show times, to purchase tickets, or to receive newsletters for live show announcements, head to https://www.jacksongalaxy.com/events/.

About Litter Genie®

Litter Genie® is a registered trademark of Edgewell Personal Care Brands, LLC. Launched in 2012, the litter disposal system offers an air-tight design and odor barrier technology. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: @LitterGenie. For more information about Litter Genie® products, visit LitterGenie.com.

About Jackson Galaxy:

Jackson Galaxy, popularly known as the "Cat Daddy," has more than 25 years of experience working with cats and their guardians. He is an animal advocate, cat behavior and wellness consultant, and the host/executive producer of Animal Planet's hit show, My Cat From Hell. Jackson is a two-time New York Times best-selling author and has written extensively about his work and "Cat Mojo" philosophy in Cat Daddy, "Catify to Satisfy" and "Catification", and his newest book, "Total Cat Mojo," Jackson also founded the Jackson Galaxy Project with the goal of educating people about cats, seeking to better the lives of at-risk animals by transforming the places they live and helping the people who care for them. Stay up-to-date with Jackson on YouTube and Facebook, and for more information about Jackson Galaxy and his important initiatives, visit www.jacksongalaxy.com.

