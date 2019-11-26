Litter-Robot Launches '12 Days of Christmas' Sweepstakes With $10K In Prizes

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Dec. 1, Litter-Robot , the highest-rated self-cleaning cat litter box on the market, will launch its annual '12 Days of Christmas' social media sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will award one winner daily with nearly $850 in prizes through December 12.

Prizes include the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, a Litter-Robot 3 Accessory Kit containing a ramp, fence, 100 waste drawer liners, and three carbon filters, and a $200 gift card to Litterbox.com, an all-new shopping destination for cat parents that offers sun-dried clumping cat litter, organic catnip, plush toys, all-natural pet cleaners, cat beds, modern litter box furniture and more.

"Our annual sweepstakes is a way for Litter-Robot to engage with our fans while rewarding a few lucky cat parents with the products they know and love," said Jacob Zuppke, COO and executive vice president of Litter-Robot. "It also gives scoopers a chance to change the way they care for their cat and never scoop litter again. For us, this is a fun and natural way to introduce our brand."

To boost awareness, Litter-Robot will partner with a different social media influencer each day throughout the campaign. Notable partners this year include Cats of Instagram, Nala Cat, Coby the Cat and Venus the Two Face Cat, and others. In 2018, the campaign drove more than 75,000 Litter-Robot fans to the sweepstakes, resulting in more than 513,000 entries.

To enter, participants must visit free.litter-robot.com during the promotion period and complete at least one of the activities listed on the platform. Daily winners will be selected at random via a third-party software. The Promotion is available only to legal residents of the U.S., who are at least 13 (except Alabama and Nebraska, 19, and 21 in Mississippi) years of age or older as of date of entry. Complete eligibility requirements can be found via the sweepstakes website.

For more information on Litter-Robot's '12 Days of Christmas' sweepstakes, visit free.litter-robot.com .

About AutoPets

AutoPets, the inventor, manufacturer, and retailer of the Litter-Robot, is an international leader in developing highly functional pet products that make pet care easier and more enjoyable. Launched in 2000 by founder and President Brad Baxter, the Litter-Robot is the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box on the market. AutoPets is a 2017/2018/2019 Inc. 5000 company based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, with 90+ passionate employees who are dedicated to improving the future of pet care. For more information on AutoPets, visit www.litter-robot.com .

