Little Big Moose launches The Engine, an innovative, affordable new code-free pricing capability for the insurance industry

• Liberates MGAs and Distributors from restrictions imposed by costly legacy systems and aged working practices

• Provides ratings definition, historic rates maintenance and comprehensive testing capabilities

• A secure, highly cost-efficient, fast-to-market alternative

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Big Moose, a development lab specialising in the provision of modern technology solutions for the insurance industry, announces the launch of The Engine. The Engine is a unique, code-free user tool that allows the design of rating definitions, maintenance of historical rates and comprehensive testing capability, all under fully audited multi-environment change management. In addition, it includes a rigorous company and user permission-based control model that enables multiple carriers to operate on the same system with complete separation.

In a sector steeped in legacy technology, outdated working practices and threatened by new competitors, The Engine launch directly responds to the growing trend amongst Distributers and MGAs to develop their own customised user journeys. However many are held back by the continuing reliance on interfacing with multiple carrier APIs or the need to build bespoke pricing routines to replicate each carrier's rate process.

Developed by a highly experienced team with an impressive track record in creating robust Insurance software, The Engine provides an agile and cost-efficient alternative. It empowers MGAs and Distributers by providing the unique ability to bring additional or replacement carriers online quickly and efficiently, by enabling the carriers to design and maintain their own pricing in a fully controlled and compliant environment.

The Engine eliminates the need for specialist technical skills and uses a standard simple interface across all product lines and carriers. Crucially, The Engine is supplied with the source code so it can be amended, extended or used to fast-track in-house development and is available via a flexible commercial model which can be customised to suit individual needs.

Richard Gordon, Little Big Moose founder, commented. "Our goal is to give back control to the business by providing functionality-rich, secure, low-cost and low-maintenance solutions that enable firms to reduce operating costs dramatically, transform customer service capabilities, and accelerate ambitious business development objectives. Based on our experience and deep understanding of the Insurance industry, we are confident the availability of The Engine is a significant step forward. It injects a highly cost-effective solution embedded with expertise into the distributors' customer journey granting them rapid deployment of new products and rate change under a methodology that satisfies their carriers compliance needs."

About Little Big Moose

Little Big Moose is an initiative from development lab Moose-beast Software aimed at empowering smaller players with big system functionality.

SOURCE Little Big Moose