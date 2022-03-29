Little Bites® Snacks Brings Back Little Bites S'mores Muffins

Iconic Brand Re-Releases Limited Edition Snack Flavor Just In Time For Campfire Snacking

HORSHAM, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back just in time for warm-weather activities, say hello to a classic campfire treat turned bite-sized muffin – Limited Edition Little Bites® S'mores Muffins! Baked moist and soft, these golden muffins are the perfect at-home or on-the-go campfire snack. Back for a limited time only, this delicious addition to the Little Bites® product line can be enjoyed nationwide by kids and adults alike now through July 2022.

Made with real ingredients including graham flour and milk chocolate, Little Bites® S'mores Muffins offer kids a sweet nostalgic flavor that can be enjoyed while making memories on-the-go. Little Bites® S'mores Muffins have the delicious taste kids love and parents can feel good about, without high fructose corn syrup as seen in other snacks on the market.

"At Little Bites, for more than 20 years, we have been passionate about launching flavor innovations that help families create little moments," said Moira Flood, Senior Brand Manager for Little Bites® Snacks. "We are thrilled to bring back Little Bites® S'mores Muffins as a campfire staple for snacking on-the-go, so make sure to grab them while supplies last!"

Limited Edition Little Bites® S'mores Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 200 calories per pouch and with no high fructose corn syrup and 0g trans-fat, Little Bites® S'mores Muffins are the perfect snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® S'mores Muffins are now available at most retailers nationwide until July 24. To find a store near you, click here, or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook page.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

