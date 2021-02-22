Little Caesars® Answers Call From Enthusiastic Fans And Brings Back Pretzel Crust Pizza

In a unique twist, Little Caesars has hidden codes in athlete social media content, a radio spot, and even in the middle of the desert. These codes allow customers to unlock pretzely prizes like Pretzel Crust pizza shoes, a Pretzel Crust area rug, and a Pretzel Crust-themed moped. Finders of these Pretzel Crust codes can enter them at unlockpretzelcrust.com to discover if they have won some of these exclusive prizes.

"Pretzel Crust fans, we hear you," said Jeff Klein, senior vice president of global marketing for Little Caesars. "This pizza is our most popular product request on social media, and we're excited to bring it back while treating customers to a few surprises along the way."

Starting February 22, customers can use the Little Caesars app to order a contactless delivery or carry-out Pretzel Crust Pizza, with their choice of sauce and crust or simply pick up a HOT-N-READY pizza from the store without preordering.

* No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of 48 contiguous US & DC, 18 & older. Void in AK and HI and where prohibited. Starts 12:01am ET February 18, 2021; ends 11:59pm ET March 8, 2021. Sponsored by Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. For rules visit www.unlockpretzelcrust.com.

** Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites. Small order fee for delivery orders less than $10.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories. Little Caesars has contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

