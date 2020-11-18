Little Caesars® Chief Information Officer Wins High Honor

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anita Klopfenstein, Chief Information Officer at Little Caesars, has been named to Industry Era's Top Chief Information Officers of 2020.

Industry Era, a technology magazine which brings the latest news, inspiration, and motivation to the world's most pre-eminent organizations and budding entrepreneurs, uses a rigorous selection process to hand-pick the top CIOs, filtering through from a diverse pool of leaders in various prominent organizations.

Anita has more than 25 years of successful experience managing profitable information technology departments. In highly competitive markets and within the quick service restaurant industry, she is known for her track record of developing software products and leadership in internet, enterprise and manufacturing operations. Prior to joining Little Caesars, Anita was most recently overseeing consumer systems product development and commerce and marketing systems integration.

Since beginning her tenure at Little Caesars three years ago, Anita has transformed IT in both the company and the pizza industry. By using innovations such as an award-winning online ordering app and the Pizza Portal®, a heated, self-service order pickup station, she has enhanced Little Caesars digital strategies, providing world-class customer experiences and enhancing the environment for crew members in the stores.

"Anita has been an invaluable member of the Little Caesars team, is an exceptional CIO, and under her leadership, we are supported by a world-class IT department," said Dave Scrivano, Little Caesars President and CEO. "She is always looking for exceptional talent to grow the world-class IT team she has built."

By leveraging technology industry leaders, as well as top IT recruits and colleagues, Anita has ensured that IT at Little Caesars is a trailblazing force, always looking for leading-edge technology and ideas.

"I'm honored to be named one of the top CIOs, and so proud to have the support of my incredible team. It's an exciting time to be in IT at Little Caesars – we are working with new technologies to benefit our customers and franchisees, and we're partnering with top companies to execute those cutting-edge innovations," said Anita. "I encourage both customers and those in the IT industry to keep watching Little Caesars."

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 13 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

