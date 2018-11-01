Little Caesars® Love Kitchen® To Host Additional Servings In Hometown Of Detroit

DETROIT, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Caesars Love Kitchen is in Detroit, helping those in need. The Love Kitchen rolled in to the hometown of Little Caesars on Thursday, February 14, with servings planned through Tuesday, February 19. The big rig pizza kitchen on wheels is now hosting six extra servings, bringing the total number of people fed to approximately 2,700 people. The additional servings will begin Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

The Love Kitchen travels across the continental United States and Canada providing free slices of pizza to homeless, hungry and displaced families. Little Caesars partners and franchisees are necessary to coordinate and staff the vehicle, volunteering labor and food costs. Over the past 24 years, over 50,000 franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time to the Love Kitchen's efforts.

From Wednesday, February 20 to Monday, February 25, the Love Kitchen be hosting servings at multiple Detroit locations, including Central United Methodist Church, SAY Detroit Play Center, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, COTS Coalition on Temporary Shelters, Covenant House, and Michigan Veterans Foundation.

The Love Kitchen got its start in 1985. Since then, more than 3 million people have been served. In addition to feeding the hungry and homeless, they have provided relief to hundreds of thousands of victims and rescue workers of disasters including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as the wildfires in California. Previously, Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Sandy, and the 2001 World Trade Center Attack. In 2018 alone, the Love Kitchen fed 113,330 people.

Little Caesars has been giving back since opening our first store in 1959. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen reflects our strong belief and business philosophy that giving back and making a difference is something we can all do.

About Little Caesars® Pizza

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States1. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, Little Caesars has become the third largest pizza chain in the world2 with stores in 24 countries and territories worldwide, including in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for eleven years in a row3. Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 59 years of experience in the nearly $135 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

* Alaska and Hawaii may be priced higher.

1Largest carry-out only pizza chain in the US – based on net number of stores in 2018

2Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2018

3 "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of national quick-service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates, 2007-2017.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza