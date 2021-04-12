Little Caesars Pizza Names Erin Martin Chief of Staff

"This is an exciting time for Little Caesars, marked by continued growth domestically and internationally, as well as an ongoing focus on tech and innovation that allows us to provide best-in-class service and value," said Scrivano. "Erin's extensive knowledge and experience in employment and franchise law, as well as her ability to successfully manage various departments within Little Caesars will help us build on our incredible momentum."

As the Vice President, Business Support Services and General Counsel, Martin led the legal and business support teams, including real estate, construction, U.S. development, training, and communications. Under her leadership, she provided counsel during several key initiatives for Little Caesars, including the chain's new world headquarters expansion in downtown Detroit, and several projects designed to advance the company's interests in the areas of diversity, government relations and corporate growth. Martin also supported the legal needs of several other businesses within the Ilitch Family of Companies, including Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Champion Foods, and the Little Caesars Fundraising Pizza Kit program.

"I care deeply about Little Caesars and am honored to take on this new role to help guide the strategic direction of the business and closely support Dave," said Martin. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside my talented colleagues to achieve unprecedented success for the company in areas such as growth, expansion, innovation and service."

Martin has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and franchise law. Prior to joining Little Caesars, she was an attorney at Bodman PLC.

A Michigan native, Martin earned a B.A. in political science from Michigan State University in 1997, a J.D. from Detroit's Wayne State University Law School, and was admitted to the Michigan bar in 2001. She resides in Grosse Pointe with her family.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

