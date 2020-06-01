Little Caesars Popular Crazy Bread® Gets Gooey, Melty, Cheesy Spin-Off

"Since its debut in 1982, Crazy Bread's popularity has grown to reach a nearly iconic status," said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. "That's why we think Crazy Bread is the perfect platform to be stuffed with other craveable ingredients for the ultimate complement to our pizza."

Little Caesars Crazy Bread is so popular that if you lined up all the Crazy Bread sold in a year it would circle the earth three times. Crazy Bread is prepared using dough made from scratch in-store each day to create the perfect texture and flavor. Sticks of freshly baked bread are topped with flavors of butter and garlic, then sprinkled with Parmesan cheese to create one of Little Caesars most popular menu items. And Little Caesars then went above and beyond by stuffing its original crazy bread recipe with gooey cheese. Stuffed crazy bread takes the legendary side item to new heights.

Convenient, Contactless Pick-up or Delivery

Little Caesars offers contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app and website. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens and never touched after baking. Little Caesars is home of Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country. Customers getting pizza delivered can add driver instructions when the order is place on the Little Caesars app, including having the driver leave their order at their door. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

