Little Caesars® Thanks America This Week With Customer Appreciation Offer Of $3.99 Classic Pepperoni Or Cheese Pizza

DETROIT, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain, wants to thank customers for their generosity by offering Americans an incredible deal of a classic large pepperoni pizza for the low price of $3.99*. The company recognizes its many customers who donated pizza to frontline health care workers as part of the campaign to give back during the pandemic. The chain recently announced it is donating 1 million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders. It has given over 650,000 pizzas and is on track to complete the commitment in the coming weeks. Customers donated an additional 220,000 pizzas on the Little Caesars mobile app. This offer of a Classic Pepperoni or Cheese pizza for just $3.99 plus applicable taxes for a limited time is available for one week only beginning today at participating locations when they order online for pickup or delivery*.

This customer appreciation offer celebrates all the chain's customers, franchisees, crew members, and corporate employees who have helped to execute the largest pizza donation in the company's history. The highly innovative program, called "Pie It Forward," allowed customers to simply add a pizza to their order to be sent to the front lines. Customers could also nominate a hero so that the chain could deliver to groups that helped in the pandemic.

"We want to celebrate the phenomenal support we have received from our customers over the past weeks and months by offering all of America an incredibly low price on our most popular item," says Little Caesars CEO Dave Scrivano. "We appreciate all of the contributions to our 'Pie It Forward' program, we commend our essential workers, and we thank our customers for their continued business."

The public can see photos of their donations being delivered to healthcare workers and first responders around the country by searching the hashtag #PieItForward on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and by following @LittleCaesars on social media.

Little Caesars also recently announced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app and website. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens and never touched after baking. Little Caesars is home of Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

* Limit three per person, per day. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for delivery orders less than $10.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

About Little Caesars® Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT ILITCH COMPANIES

The Ilitch companies represent leading brands in the food, sports and entertainment industries, including Little Caesars, Little Caesars Fundraising Program, the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Champion Foods, Olympia Development and MotorCity Casino Hotel. The organization also has a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. Ilitch Charities, a non-profit organization, was created by the founder's family to positively impact lives and empower communities.

