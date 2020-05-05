Little Caesars® To Donate And Deliver Thousands Of Pizzas To Los Angeles Area Hospital Workers In Honor Of Nurses Week

DETROIT, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain that recently announced contactless delivery and carry-out, will donate and deliver thousands of pizzas to healthcare workers at Los Angeles area hospitals in honor of Nurses Week. The donations will kick off Wednesday, May 6 at Keck Hospital of USC and continue over the coming days. This effort is part of the chain's commitment to donating and delivering 1 million pizzas to hospital workers and first responders nationwide, which is made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent hard-working franchisees and their locally owned stores, and Ilitch Charities, a non-profit whose goal is to positively impact lives and empower communities.

"Little Caesars wants to recognize the incredible contributions that nurses and other front-line medical heroes make to our communities every day," said President and CEO of Little Caesars, Dave Scrivano. "They're working around the clock to keep us safe and healthy, and we want to give them the opportunity to take a break and enjoy a wholesome meal."

The Nurses Week kickoff event at Keck Hospital, which will serve approximately 900 pizzas to feed 3,500 hospital staff, is one of Little Caesars largest single-day servings since announcing the 1 million pizza initiative in April. Additional servings will happen at other Los Angeles area hospitals in the days that follow, including USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.

To help deliver the pizzas throughout the Los Angeles area over the next week, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big-rig pizza kitchen on wheels, will travel from the chain's hometown of Detroit to Los Angeles. The Love Kitchen travels across the continental United States and Canada providing pizza for those in need. To date, the Love Kitchen has fed more than 3.5 million people in 48 states and four Canadian provinces since hitting the road in 1985.

Customers can join the effort and "Pie It Forward" by donating a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, and fire departments when ordering from the Little Caesars app or website. The customer-donated pizzas will be served locally by Little Caesars franchisees during the weeks that follow. To date, more than 125,000 pizzas have been donated by Little Caesars customers.

Little Caesars recently announced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app and website. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. Little Caesars is home of Pizza Portal®, an order pickup method where customers can scan their phones and retrieve their orders from heated compartments, making the brand the only national chain to feature this type of contactless pickup in stores across the country. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT ILITCH COMPANIES

The Ilitch companies represent leading brands in the food, sports and entertainment industries, including Little Caesars, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Little Caesars Fundraising, Olympia Development, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The organization also has a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. Ilitch Charities, a non-profit, was created by company founders Mike and Marian Ilitch to positively impact lives and empower communities.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

