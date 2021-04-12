Little Catalog, Big Learning

PITTSBURG, Kan., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as Pitsco Education's annual Big Book catalog is full to the brim with all of our greatest hits, biggest deals, and newest offerings, Pitsco's brand-new, never-before-seen Little Book showcases powerful products and solutions geared specifically toward the littlest of learners.

Pitsco Education's Little Book catalog for PreK-2 students

PreK-2 students learn BIG through hands-on discovery and collaboration with their peers, which are key to their development. Pitsco recognizes the need for hands-on experiences for early education, and this catalog offers a range of solutions for that space, many of which meet the seven learning domains that develop perceptual, motor, physical, social, emotional, communication, literacy, logical, and STEM skills as well as meet related standards.

One skill not often associated with early learning is coding, but the Little Book's very first section exhibits a slew of programming experiences for Grades PreK-2. We offer screen-free coding solutions that introduce learners to directional language, patterns, sequencing, and logic via playful interaction with technology. Students can use TTS products Bee-Bot®, Blue-Bot®, and Rugged Bot as well as KUBO to develop the 21st-century skills they'll need in the future and ever-evolving digital world.

"We're especially excited about our partnership with TTS, which has significantly expanded our coding and STEM continuum of offerings to early learning," says Katlie Brynds, digital marketing specialist and STEM portfolio owner. Anna Gudde, marketing portfolio coordinator and STEM portfolio owner adds, "These products are educational but they're also so fun and colorful!"

And, speaking of color, this collaboration with TTS has added a batch of sensory and outdoor play products to Pitsco's catalog. The sensory experiences, such as the Sensory Glow Set, which has Illuminated Writing Boards and Glow Pebbles, especially spark learning, while the Outdoor Wheelie Painters and various construction and bio kits take learning out into the fresh air, a welcome change in these days of COVID-19.

The Little Book also features Pitsco classics such as straw rockets, large structures, and STEM Boxes for anywhere learning as well as furniture, storage, and curriculum. In particular, 10 brand-new proprietary activity bundles for Grades PreK-2 were developed around TTS products, such as the Float or Sink Set, Food Web Set, and Small World Construction Set. Each bundle includes an activity guide written by a former elementary teacher as well as the materials necessary to complete the activities. Activities are aligned to standards, and they engage students with hands-on STEM while providing the building blocks for later learning.

So, explore the catalog yourself to get the full effect of how these solutions will build confidence and excitement for learning in kiddos just starting their education journey.

Pitsco Education is the leading provider of hands-on K-12 STEM solutions. STEM education prepares learners for the future through the integration of science, technology, engineering, and math concepts using relevant hands-on applications to connect school, community, and work. Our various products, activities, curriculum, and solutions promote positive learning experiences and continued classroom success.

