Little Miss HISTORY Books Give Kids a Wondrous Window into American History

The adventure begins with New York State's Barbara Ann Mojica's Little Miss HISTORY Series, which takes kids on whirlwind adventures around America. The historian, author and former educator, gives youngsters virtual tours of iconic and treasured American places, sharing little known fun facts, creating a fun-filled adventure for young readers. Not only are the stories compelling, but the illustrations mixed with real photos keep readers intrigued.

The entertaining Little Miss HISTORY series of 13 books includes Little Miss HISTORY Travels to TOMBSTONE ARIZONA, MOUNT VERNON, FDR's HYDE PARK, and the NORTH POLE.

"In reality, one becomes a character in history at birth. History is full of blazing drama and emotions and kids can be real heroes if they understand where they came from, how the past shaped them, and how they can plan their future. Kids will learn that leaders come in all shapes and sizes, just like kids, and that life is filled with successes and failures," according to Barbara Ann.

The Little Miss HISTORY book series has garnered two dozen awards including B.R.A.G. Medallions, International Book Excellence Awards, International Readers' Favorite Awards, Eric Hoffer, and Independent Author Network Awards. https://LittleMisshistory.com.

Author Barbara Ann Mojica, M.A. S.A.S., S.D.A., had a career that spanned forty years serving as a teacher, special educator, principal, and school district administrator. Barbara writes monthly historical articles for the Columbia Insider under the banner "Passages" and maintains that literacy is the heart of knowledge.

Her illustrator and husband, Victor Ramon Mojica, is an award - winning cartoonist, writer, poet, screenwriter, illustrator and publisher, who was born and raised in Manhattan, and now lives in the Hudson River Valley. He recently won the Cecil Hemley Memorial Award for this poem, "Friend or Foe," which is included in his latest poetry book, "The SECRETS of LIFE, and his "Eugenus" comic book series is critically acclaimed. Victor's illustrations in the Little Miss HISTORY books are truly dazzling.

Barbara Ann is also a top reviewer on Amazon and shares book reviews of family-friendly literature on her blog https://bamauthor.me.

