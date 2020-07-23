Little Northern Bakehouse x Samah Dada Team Up to Spotlight the Greatness of Gluten-Free Living

ABBOTSFORD, BC, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proving gluten-free baking and cooking doesn't have to mean sacrificing taste or texture, Little Northern Bakehouse, maker of delicious gluten-free and plant-based breads and bakery products, is teaming up with Samah Dada, the mastermind behind the popular online food destination #DadaEats and host of NBC's Digital Show, #Cooking with Samah Dada.

Samah, whose passion for food was nurtured by both her international travel and access to fresh and innovative foods growing up in California, developed a love for alternative baking and is taking it to a whole new level with her decadent desserts that are unmatched in taste and texture. Swapping out flour for grain-free options and creating recipes that are dairy free and mainly plant-based, Samah follows the same mantra as Little Northern Bakehouse to transform healthier, allergy-friendly ingredients into exceptionally delicious recipes for everyone to enjoy.

"If your dietary preferences or needs require a gluten-free diet, this doesn't mean you have to live with limited options. With a growing variety of products in grocery store aisles, there's an endless number of quality ingredient swaps you can make in the kitchen," says Samah Dada. "I'm such fan of Little Northern Bakehouse because they offer a variety of gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free bread and bakery products that have the same taste and texture of traditional breads, buns, bagels and even pizza crusts. Even if your diet usually contains gluten, you won't feel like you're missing out on anything and that's a philosophy I share with every recipe I create."

Inspired by Little Northern Bakehouse, Samah has developed three simple recipes to show how families can enjoy a delicious gluten-free, plant-based and allergy-friendly diet.

Kids and parents alike will love Samah's upgraded PB&J, a Sunflower Seed Butter, Coconut Yogurt and Homemade Raspberry Chia Jam Sandwich made with Little Northern Bakehouse Sprouted Honey Oat Bread.

made with Little Northern Bakehouse Sprouted Honey Oat Bread. For a hearty lunch or brunch recipe, try Samah's Bombay Bagel Sandwich with a gluten-free Little Northern Bakehouse Everything Bagel, minus the sesame seeds.

with a gluten-free Little Northern Bakehouse Everything Bagel, minus the sesame seeds. To satiate a sweet tooth, bake Samah's Gluten-Free Stuffed Cinnamon & Coconut Sugar Roll-Ups with your favorite seed butter and Little Northern Bakehouse Whole Grain Wide Slice that crisps up to churro-like perfection.

Whether you're a new or seasoned creator of these types of recipes, Samah has shared five tips for creating flavorful and nutritious gluten-free, plant-based and allergy-friendly recipes with ease:

Focus on whole foods: It's no secret eating a variety of whole foods like fruits, vegetables, seeds and grains is beneficial for our bodies, and many of these foods also happen to be naturally gluten-free. Whenever you're cooking, try adding these staples into every meal.

Simple swaps: Whether it's a sandwich, bagel, bread pudding or other inventive dessert, find what you're craving and get creative with simple ingredient swaps. While it's great to bake from scratch, I am all for a perfect shortcut, so I replace traditional bread for Little Northern Bakehouse gluten-free varieties that work wonders in a variety of recipes.

All about the base: Living gluten-free or with food allergies does not mean living without flavor. There are lots of naturally occurring gluten-free grains like millet, quinoa, rice and oats which form a perfect base for you to flavor with your favorite sweet or savory ingredients.

Explore the world: Growing up eating Indian dishes, I was eating gluten-free without even realizing it. For inspiration, look to South Asian, Mediterranean, Mexican, West African, and other cultures with incredible dishes that happen to be gluten-free by default.

Get creative: A loaf of Little Northern Bakehouse gluten-free bread can be so much more than a sandwich. Turn it into French toast, a savory strata, breadcrumbs, crunchy croutons, toasted crostini, and more.

With a diverse portfolio of gluten-free products including bagels, artisan pizza crusts, classic and sprouted loaves, and original buns, all Little Northern Bakehouse products are made with the best possible, non-GMO ingredients and are free of wheat (and gluten), peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk, soy and sesame.

"We can confidently say our baked goods aren't just good for gluten-free, they're just good – period," said Jodie Jacobsen, Marketing Director for Little Northern Bakehouse. "Our recipes use non-GMO ingredients that make celiacs, vegans, folks with food allergies or wheat sensitivities, or just anyone who loves baked goods, very happy."

To find Samah Dada's recipes and additional inspiration from Little Northern Bakehouse, visit www.LittleNorthernBakehouse.com/recipes.

Little Northern Bakehouse products can be found in the freezer section of the grocery store in most natural food retailers. To learn more about the brand, its mission and products, visit www.LittleNorthernBakehouse.com or visit its Instagram or Facebook pages.

About Little Northern Bakehouse

Little Northern Bakehouse exists to make great tasting bread and bakery products that are gluten-free, non-GMO and plant-based. Little Northern Bakehouse believes that everyone should have the freedom to enjoy delicious food regardless of dietary restrictions. Little Northern Bakehouse products are light in texture and have the consistency and feel of regular bread. To learn more about Little Northern Bakehouse products and for recipes, visit the brand's website at www.LittleNorthernBakehouse.com.

