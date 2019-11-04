Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center Surgical & Clinical Services Director Appointed to the Plastic Surgical Nursing Certification Board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rhys Branman and the staff of Cosmetic Surgery Center would like to congratulate Surgical and Clinical Services Director Leslie E. Harmon, BSN, RN on her appointment to the Plastic Surgical Nursing Certification Board.

Leslie Harmon is honored to be named a Board Director of PSNCB.

"I am honored to be appointed as a Director to the Plastic Surgical Nursing Certification Board," states Leslie. "As a Certified Plastic Surgery Nurse and Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist, I've devoted my career to providing high-caliber care to patients and look forward to ensuring that plastic and cosmetic specialty nurses continue to receive the highest level of training. This is also an amazing opportunity to network with others at the top of the field from across the country."

A Little Rock native with a bit of Texas spirit, Leslie received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Texas Christian University before going on to earn her certification as a Plastic Surgery Nurse to further hone her skills in the field of cosmetic medicine. She has been in plastic surgery nursing since 2003 and has spent the last decade helping Little Rock patients look and feel fabulous at Cosmetic Surgery Center.

Well-known among her patients for her experienced touch, eye for beautiful outcomes, and, of course, warm spirit and dazzling smile, Leslie serves as Nurse Injector and Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist at Cosmetic Surgery Center: Rhys L. Branman MD, 10809 Executive Center Drive, Searcy Building, Suite 100, Little Rock, Arkansas 72211.

About the Plastic Surgical Nursing Certification Board

Established in 1989, the Plastic Surgical Nursing Certification Board (PSNCB) was created to promote the highest standards of plastic surgical nursing practice and remains deeply committed to the advancement of professional nursing.

Comprised of registered nurses with expertise in plastic surgical nursing, PSNCB develops, implements, and evaluates all aspects of the certification process in collaboration with the Center for Nursing Education and Testing.

"PSNCB provides an invaluable service to nurse practitioners and their patients," says Leslie. "The value of the education, research, and clinical practice guidance they provide is priceless—and I am grateful to play a role in the wonderful work they do."

About Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center: Board certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rhys Branman specializes in cosmetic surgery for the breast, body and face as Medical Director of the Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center. A governor-appointed member of the Arkansas State Medical Board, he is a 6-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette "Best of the Best" award winner in cosmetic surgery. For more information, visit www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com .

Media Contact: Dr. Rhys Branman, (501) 227-0707, 228341@email4pr.com

SOURCE Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center