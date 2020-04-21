Little Rookies Helps Kids Stay Fit at Home During COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Rookies Youth Baseball has launched new live and on-demand programming so that kids can continue to have structured fitness options during the current COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Little Rookies+ is an online platform offering live and on-demand video classes for children to learn baseball and physical fitness in the comfort of your home. The video classes have been designed by professional baseball players and youth fitness experts for children ages 2-6 to build athleticism and baseball skills in small indoor spaces and backyards.

"Right now the world is full of change and uncertainty. One thing that needs to be stable is the fitness and well-being of our children," said Tyler Gaffney, Little Rookies Chief Operations Officer and former Professional Baseball Player and NFL Player. "For 2020, we were excited for another season of bringing the joy of baseball to kids everywhere. But with the COVID-19 outbreak, we needed to adapt our program to keep our children safe while providing a digital model to continue to make fitness a fundamental part of their lives. It's important that our kids stay physically and mentally active right now."

Little Rookies+ brings baseball to children around the world. With live engagement with coaches, this program offers 12-20 minute classes and 5 minute skill lessons with fun challenges at the end of each session. Video classes are currently offered in English and Spanish.

On-Demand Classes

Users can login from any device and choose from a library of classes to stream.

Age Group Appropriate Classes

Choose a class segmented by age group and skill level between 2-6 years of age.

It's A Great Time To Introduce Children To Baseball!

COVID-19 has presented many challenges. Little Rookies+ is a response to help bring fun, fitness, and baseball to kids, keeping them active, entertained and engaged. To access a free 30-day trial or for more information about the program, visit littlerookies.com.

About Little Rookies

Little Rookies believe in the power of baseball to positively impact children and support their physical and personal development. Beyond establishing a foundation for proper baseball techniques, the Little Rookies program is designed to help children build self-confidence, embrace teamwork, develop sportsmanship and learn the importance of physical activity, all while having fun!

