Little Stars Leave Big Impression on NBA All-Star Weekend: 2019 Rookie USA Show Brings Out the Most Stylish Kids + A-List Parents in Charlotte's Largest All-Star Fashion Event
Feb 18, 2019, 14:07 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rookie USA fashion show, presented by Haddad Brands and sponsored by Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., took the Queen City by storm during NBA All-Star Weekend; showcasing the world's most fashionable kids and clothing lines. The show showcased the latest looks from top international brands, Levi's®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley and Nike. The star-studded audience included celebrity attendees Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Diddy's children, Adrienne Houghton, Dascha Polanco, Kurt Coleman, Fabolous, Brian Quick, Carlos Beltran, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Desmond Howard, Emmanuel Sanders, Carl Banks Don C. and more. Social media influencers including Dear Giana, The McClure Twins, Anais and Mirabelle Lee, Hails World and child actors Darby Camp, Jakari Fraser and Trinitee Stokes also rocked the runway this season.
Charlotte's very own Mayor Vi Lyles, R&B sensation, Anthony Hamilton and Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen, Kyle Love, Captain Munnerlyn and former teammates Steve Smith, Charles Johnson and Thomas Davis also had their families in the show. The Charlotte Hornets' Little Stingers and kid DJ Chase Dawson performed.
Belk's sponsorship made it possible for 20 Charlotte Boys & Girls Club students to attend the show while two lucky kids, Tyler Dean and Jordyn Stevenson, walked the runway.
Hosted by Charlotte Hornets' President Fred Whitfield and former NBA player Dominique Wilkins at Founders Hall in Charlotte, the private fashion show benefitted Khaled's WE THE BEST Foundation and Tiki Barber and Dominique Wilkin's Kulture City.
CELEBRITY KIDS ON THE RUNWAY:
- Aaron, Nolan, Princeton, sons of Anthony Hamilton
- Aloni and Hamiley, children of former NBA Player Gilbert Arenas and TV Personality Laura Govan
- Aryam, son of "Orange is the New Black" actress Dascha Polanco
- Ashad, son of DJ Khaled
- Atticus, Harper, Saint, children of former NFL player Travares Tillman
- Boston, son of retired Baltimore Ravens and former Carolina Panther Steve Smith
- Champ and Eden, children of Captain Munnerlyn
- Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, daughters of Diddy Combs
- Chris and Camryn, children of Houston Rockets' Chris Paul
- Darby Camp, child actress from "Christmas Chronicles" and "Big Little Lies"
- Deuce, son of Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum
- Dhamir and Desmond Howard, sons of former NFL player Desmond Howard
- Digital Influencer, Hails from Hails World Instagram
- Don Jr. and Luke, sons of designer and influencer Don C.
- Giana, 9 year-old Artist, designer, and influencer from Dear Giana
- Hayden Raye Stewart, daughter of Denver Broncos' Darian Stewart
- Ivana, Kiara, and Evan Carlos, children of former MLB player Carlos Beltran
- Jakari Fraser, child actor from Ben is Back
- Kennedy, daughter of retired NFL player Victor Cruz
- Kyla and Karrah, daughters of New Orleans Saint Kurt Coleman
- Jet and Beau, nieces of singer/talk show host Adrienne Houghton
- Johan and Jonas, sons of rapper Fabolous
- Jordynn, Jurzie & Jagger Cromartie, children of former NFL player Antonio Cromartie
- McClure Twins, social media influencers
- Myles, son of Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley
- Noah, son of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook
- PJ Rose, son of NBA star Derrick Rose
- Princeton Sanders, son of Denver Bronco Emmanuel Sanders
- Skyy, Denim, Thomas Jr., Mattie, children of former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis
- Tate, Talbot and T.J., children of Carolina Panther Greg Olsen
- Trinitee Stokes, child actress from Disney's K.C. Undercover
ABOUT BELK: Belk, Inc., a private department store company based in Charlotte, N.C., is where Southern customers shop for their Saturday night outfit, the perfect Sunday dress, and where family and community matter most. But Belk is more than shopping – it's where you find your own unique way to express who you are. It's where Southern style lives. Shop Belk in 16 Southern states and www.belk.com to find an assortment of national brands and private-label fashion, shoes and accessories.
