Little Stars Leave Big Impression on NBA All-Star Weekend: 2019 Rookie USA Show Brings Out the Most Stylish Kids + A-List Parents in Charlotte's Largest All-Star Fashion Event

Charlotte's very own Mayor Vi Lyles, R&B sensation , Anthony Hamilton and Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen, Kyle Love, Captain Munnerlyn and former teammates Steve Smith, Charles Johnson and Thomas Davis also had their families in the show. The Charlotte Hornets' Little Stingers and kid DJ Chase Dawson performed.

Belk's sponsorship made it possible for 20 Charlotte Boys & Girls Club students to attend the show while two lucky kids, Tyler Dean and Jordyn Stevenson, walked the runway.

Hosted by Charlotte Hornets' President Fred Whitfield and former NBA player Dominique Wilkins at Founders Hall in Charlotte, the private fashion show benefitted Khaled's WE THE BEST Foundation and Tiki Barber and Dominique Wilkin's Kulture City.

CELEBRITY KIDS ON THE RUNWAY:

Aaron, Nolan, Princeton , sons of Anthony Hamilton

, sons of Aloni and Hamiley, children of former NBA Player Gilbert Arenas and TV Personality Laura Govan

Aryam, son of "Orange is the New Black" actress Dascha Polanco

Ashad, son of DJ Khaled

Atticus, Harper, Saint, children of former NFL player Travares Tillman

Boston , son of retired Baltimore Ravens and former Carolina Panther Steve Smith

, son of retired Baltimore Ravens and former Champ and Eden, children of Captain Munnerlyn

Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, daughters of Diddy Combs

Chris and Camryn, children of Houston Rockets' Chris Paul

Darby Camp , child actress from "Christmas Chronicles" and "Big Little Lies"

, child actress from "Christmas Chronicles" and "Big Little Lies" Deuce, son of Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Dhamir and Desmond Howard , sons of former NFL player Desmond Howard

, sons of former NFL player Digital Influencer, Hails from Hails World Instagram

Don Jr. and Luke, sons of designer and influencer Don C.

Giana, 9 year-old Artist, designer, and influencer from Dear Giana

Hayden Raye Stewart , daughter of Denver Broncos' Darian Stewart

, daughter of Denver Broncos' Ivana, Kiara, and Evan Carlos , children of former MLB player Carlos Beltran

, children of former MLB player Jakari Fraser , child actor from Ben is Back

, child actor from Ben is Back Kennedy, daughter of retired NFL player Victor Cruz

Kyla and Karrah, daughters of New Orleans Saint Kurt Coleman

Jet and Beau, nieces of singer/talk show host Adrienne Houghton

Johan and Jonas, sons of rapper Fabolous

Jordynn, Jurzie & Jagger Cromartie, children of former NFL player Antonio Cromartie

McClure Twins, social media influencers

Myles, son of Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley

Noah, son of Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook

PJ Rose, son of NBA star Derrick Rose

Princeton Sanders, son of Denver Bronco Emmanuel Sanders

Skyy, Denim, Thomas Jr., Mattie, children of former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis

Tate, Talbot and T.J., children of Carolina Panther Greg Olsen

Trinitee Stokes , child actress from Disney's K.C. Undercover

SOURCE Haddad Brands