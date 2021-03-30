Little Steps Pediatric Therapy Partners with the Ivy Rehab Network

"Little Steps has grown so much in the past year, and we're thrilled to take this next step in our practice's development by joining the Ivy Rehab Network," said Jaime Passaglia, Founder of Little Steps. "Our patients mean the world to us, and this partnership highlights our commitment to their quality and personalized care and allows us to reach more and more children every step of the way. We're excited for the new opportunities that joining the Ivy Rehab Network will open up for our patients, the community, and our teammates."

Little Steps, comprised of six clinics in the greater Chicago metropolitan area, is focused on improving children's lives with compassionate, educational, and comprehensive care. In addition to pediatric physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, they also offer supplemental educational programs, such as enrichment pods, social skills camps, and preschool readiness programs, to help children hone specific skills.

"The values of Little Steps and Ivy are very much aligned, they are a great fit for our network of partners," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "We are thrilled to have them as our first pediatric partner in the Chicagoland region, and we are looking forward to growing together as we provide our youngest patients with the highest caliber of pediatric care."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision, and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

