Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Named One of the Top 250 Most Successful Companies in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool made its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. With 118% growth over a two-year period, Little Sunshine's ranked No. 185 on the Midwest list.

"It's an honor to be a part of the inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest," said Rochette Dahler, CEO and Founder of Little Sunshine's Playhouse. "Our growth is a testament to our passionate teachers who deliver the highest quality in early education and care to children and families every day."

Little Sunshine's inclusion on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list is the most recent award in a long list of honors for the company. The company has made Inc. 5000s national award for 5 consecutive years, jumping more than 1,785 positions during that time frame. Little Sunshine's is also about to be honored once again as one of the top 12 fastest growing companies in Southwest Missouri where its home office is located.

"Our growth underscores the increasing need for quality early childhood education and is fueled by our mission to ensure children and families have access to childcare environments where young children can learn through play," said Brett Roubal, President of Little Sunshine's Playhouse. "With four more LSP schools scheduled to open this year, combined with other projects we're working on, we anticipate being able to continue to continue our responsible growth pattern."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-midwest-2020.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool operates 25 early learning centers located throughout the country including Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

