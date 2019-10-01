Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool® Announces Mary Bozarth as General Counsel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool®, a national premier early education and care provider, announced today that Mary Bozarth has been promoted to General Counsel.

As General Counsel, Bozarth is responsible for directing legal matters for Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool®. This role includes, but is not limited to, providing legal guidance to schools and overseeing employee and human resource functions. In addition, Bozarth manages corporate filings on a local, state and federal level, as well as risk management, and internal audit functions.

"Mary epitomizes the perfect person to be the head of legal operations at LSP and has been a trusted advisor over the past three years," said Brett Roubal, President of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "She continuously demonstrates her capabilities and will continue to play a large role as LSP evolves and grows."

Mary has been with Little Sunshine's for three years, starting as In-house Counsel. She obtained a B.A. in History and Political Science from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL in 2003. In 2006, she earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law. She was recently named one of Springfield's 20 Most Influential Women by the Springfield Business Journal.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Little Sunshine's Playhouse has 22 preschools nationwide, providing an elite standard for educational child care. They are dedicated to providing a safe, secure and nurturing environment to each of our students allowing them to grow socially and emotionally at their own pace. For more information about LSP visit https://www.littlesunshine.com.

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool

