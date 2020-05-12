Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool CFO Awarded Financial Executive of the Year by Springfield Business Journal

"Amber is an outstanding CFO, and an exceptional leader who demonstrates her commitment, positive attitude and teamwork consistently," said Brett Roubal, Little Sunshine's Playhouse President. "On behalf of all her LSP colleagues, I congratulate Amber on this well-deserved honor."

As a member of LSP's executive team, Riddle plays a key role in all aspects of finance, accounting, IT and HR strategy. Amber's focus is on ensuring the overall financial success for the organization by strategic process improvement and implementation throughout every level of the organization. In addition, Amber manages an accounting team who is responsible for managing all accounting operations companywide, and provides ongoing direct support to the schools.

Amber joined Little Sunshine's Playhouse as the Director of Finance and Human Resource and after much success became the Chief Financial Officer in 2017. Amber is deeply committed to Little Sunshine's Playhouse and all its employees and families. She is proud of her role within the company and works diligently to ensure the best practices and processes are in place to provide a positive experience for everyone within the system. In addition, Amber serves on the board of the Pediatric Brain Foundation. Amber obtained a B.S. in Accounting and an MBA from Missouri State University. Amber and her husband, Luke, have two children.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool operates 25 early learning centers located throughout the country including Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM . They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

