Little Women Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music Composed & Conducted By Alexandre Desplat

Of the soundtrack, composer Alexandre Desplat says, "To capture the life of these four young girls on their path to adulthood, I have called in the four hands of two pianists. They are surrounded by a chamber orchestra, which keeps us in the intimate world of these 'little women.' We recorded the score in New York City with the most wonderful musicians whose musicality and virtuosity went beyond my expectations."

"Working with him has been a dream," adds Greta Gerwig of working with Desplat on the score. "From the first sketches he sent me to listening to him record the glorious score with an orchestra in New York, every step of the process has been a joy. He has taught me how to work with a composer: how to listen, how to give notes, how to wait for it to develop, how to step away, how to dive in. I am a better filmmaker for having worked with him, and I sincerely hope that it is not the last time."

"For Little Women, Greta envisioned a musical without lyrics. From the beginning, Alexandre had to be the musical voice of the film," says Spring Aspers, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Music. "The resulting score is both dynamic and intimate making it the perfect complement to this exquisite retelling. I can't wait for audiences to come together to experience this film."

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig's take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

CONNECT WITH LITTLE WOMEN

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Trailer

#LittleWomenMovie

LITTLE WOMEN (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK)

TRACKLISTING –

Little Women Plumfield The Beach Christmas Morning Dance On The Porch Ice Skating The Book Father Comes Home Christmas Breakfast Amy Friedrich Dances With Jo Telegram Theatre In The Attic Laurie Kisses Amy Friedrich Laurie And Jo On The Hill Young Love Meg's Dress Carriage Ride Laurie The Letter Snow In The Garden Jo Writes Amy, Fred, Meg And John Dr March's Daughters It's Romance

ALBUM ARTWORK (FOR MEDIA USE): DOWNLOAD

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

ABOUT LITTLE WOMEN

Directed by Greta Gerwig. Screenplay by Greta Gerwig. Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott. Produced by Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. Executive Producers are Adam Merims, Evelyn O'Neill, Rachel O'Connor and Arnon Milchan. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, with Chris Cooper and Meryl Streep.

CONNECT WITH SONY SOUNDTRACKS

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACTS

FOR SOUNDTRACK – Jamie Bertel | Sony Music Masterworks

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Related Links

http://www.sonymusicmasterworks.com

