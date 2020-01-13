Littlejohn Capital Announces Sale of Hospitality Staffing Solutions

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LJC Investments I, LLC, an investment vehicle controlled by Littlejohn Capital, LLC ("Littlejohn Capital"), today announced the sale of Hospitality Staffing Solutions, LLC (HSS), the nation's leading hospitality staffing and outsourced solutions provider, to Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC.

HSS's comprehensive service offerings provided to national, highly respected hospitality brands include supplemental staffing services, such as housekeeping, food service, laundry and groundskeeping to resorts, hotels, and casino clients; outsourcing solutions that manage hiring, training, payroll, and day-to-day management responsibilities, and; a full suite of janitorial cleaning solutions.

Littlejohn Capital, together with Caymus Equity Partners, acquired HSS in 2014 and the company has since opened new geographic markets, expanded into new industry verticals as well as completed several add-on acquisitions. The senior management team was strengthened with the addition of Tim McPherson as CEO and Vince Lombardo as CFO. As a result, HSS is today the nation's leading supplier of talent to the Hotel and Resort industry, with operations in 38 states and Puerto Rico supporting more than 1,000 properties.

Tim McPherson, CEO of HSS, said, "As a recognized industry leader offering the highest quality of staffing and related managed services, we enable our hospitality partners to focus on their core business. Our partnership with the Littlejohn Capital, Caymus, and the entire team has been very productive and enabled us attract a world-class management team to expand our company's reach and services to outstanding resorts, hotels, casino properties, and more. We are very well positioned as an integral part of KBS to benefit from the positive ongoing industry dynamics and see many opportunities to build on our progress even further with augmented service offerings, entry into new geographies, and pursuit of select acquisition targets."

Angus C. Littlejohn III, Director of Littlejohn Capital, said: "HSS is an example of our ability to source unique investment opportunities and utilize a combination of operating and financial skill sets that will lead companies to their next stage of development. Working with Tim and his team during our investment period we leveraged HSS's experience and national scale to create the leading provider of solutions that deliver an attractive and more economical solution for their customers' hospitality management needs."

Headquartered in Oceanside, California, KBS is a leading provider of technology-enabled, integrated facility management services to customers across North America. With its differentiated technology and comprehensive suite of facility services, the Company delivers high-quality and cost-effective solutions to customers in the industrial, commercial, logistics, retail, and grocery sectors.

BB&T served as financial adviser to HSS and Morrison Cohen LLP provided legal counsel on the transaction.

About Hospitality Staffing Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1990 in Atlanta, HSS proudly claims a leading market share at the world's leading hotel brands and management companies, and looks to continue its expansion into new geographies through organic expansion of its branch office network, strategic acquisitions, and further development of its service capabilities. The company has 60 branch offices and manages a daily workforce of over 9,500 people. Hospitality Staffing Solutions earned the 2019 Best of Staffing Client Award for service excellence based on client ratings. Learn more about Hospitality Staffing Solutions at www.hssstaffing.com.

About Littlejohn Capital

Littlejohn Capital is the family office of Angus C. Littlejohn Jr., co-founder of Littlejohn & Co., where he currently serves as Chairman. The platform seeks to make control investments in small to mid-sized private companies that are undergoing strategic, operational or generational transition. Visit www.littlejohncapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Littlejohn Capital

Related Links

http://www.littlejohncapital.com

