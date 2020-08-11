Liv Cycling Adds Gravel To Its Lineup With New Devote Series

"Our designers focused on building a clean, contoured frame that prioritizes women's-specific geometry and shock absorption, along with key features like internal cable routing, dropper seatpost compatibility on Advanced-Grade Composite frames and a versatile wheelset," said Ludi Scholz, Liv Cycling's product category manager. "All of this gives riders the ability to tackle any adventure regardless of terrain."

Built using Liv's 3F design philosophy, the lightweight Devote Advanced lineup features an Advanced-Grade Composite frame and fork that is tuned specifically for women and geometry shaped around worldwide female-only dimensional data. Applying this data, Liv optimizes weight distribution on the bike which puts the rider in the best position to maximize power and efficiency.

Prototypes of the bike were fine-tuned with feedback from Liv global athletes including Liv Racing's pro mountain and gravel rider Kaysee Armstrong, two-time winner of Rebecca's Private Idaho, a premier gravel event hosted by Rebecca Rusch.

"As a Liv athlete, I had the opportunity to ride and test early prototypes of the Devote and share feedback with the designers, engineers and category managers that influenced the final design," said Armstrong. "Participating in this way, then watching the bike come to life is one of the many reasons I love being on the Liv team. I think riders will agree — the Devote is the ultimate adventure bike that is ready for any challenge."

Echoing Armstrong's enthusiasm, Liv US Ambassador Rebecca Rusch, founder of Rebecca's Private Idaho, elite gravel racer, Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, author, and Emmy winner, is also riding the Devote. "The Devote is everything you want in a gravel bike; quick, nimble, fast and floaty. This bike is capable of everything from gravel racing, to exploring or expedition riding, as well as technical rough roads and singletrack," said Rusch. "Often a 'do anything' bike compromises performance in one category or the other; not this bike. The Devote is a 'do anything' gravel bike that feels like a racey road bike and a ripping mountain bike all wrapped up into one."

The new Devote series will be available worldwide later this summer.

Liv is the only comprehensive cycling brand in the world dedicated solely to women. Founded in 2008 by Giant executive Bonnie Tu as part of the Giant Group, Liv creates innovative bicycles and gear to fit and perform at the highest level. Liv aims to empower all female riders from beginners to pros.

