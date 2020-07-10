LIV Sotheby's International Realty Appoints Shannel Ryan to President of Metro Denver

A seasoned Colorado real estate veteran, Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and deep market understanding to her new role. She started in the real estate business 26 years ago and has experienced every real estate office responsibility available including personal assistant, broker, office manager, marketing director, managing broker, and most recently, senior vice president. In 2009, Ryan moved to the Cherry Creek office to become the managing broker, her first major leadership role.

With her visionary approach, Ryan turned that assignment into one of the industry's biggest success stories. LIV SIR soon became the No. 1 performing Sotheby's International Realty affiliate in the world and has since earned the honor of having the highest per-agent productivity in the country. LIV SIR, along with its sister companies Sierra Sotheby's International Realty and Summit Sotheby's International Realty, ranked No. 13 in the nation based on total closed sales volume in 2019, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report, collectively achieving $8,073,835,748 in total closed sales volume.

"Shannel has connected with the LIV Sotheby's International Realty brand and our network at the highest level and earned the respect and admiration of her peers around the industry," said R. Scott Webber, CEO, LIV SIR. "She's a person of great character, integrity, energy, and commitment. Mentoring her over the decades to help her prepare for this significant role has been one of the highlights of my 45-year career."

Ryan is a fourth generation Coloradan and active member of the University of Colorado Boulder alumni. She joined Fuller Towne & Country Properties, the predecessor to LIV SIR, 21 years ago. As the new President of Colorado's leading luxury and lifestyle-focused real estate firm, she will innovate broker service models and tools, creatively engage with the business community, and deliver exciting opportunities for every broker and support staff associate to reach their short and long-term professional goals.

"Over the last 26 years, I have had the distinct privilege of serving the real estate community from the ground up," explained Ryan. "Make no mistake, profound industry change is here, and we are committed to inspire, inform and captivate consumers with measurable results."

About LIV Sotheby's International Realty

LIV Sotheby's International Realty is Colorado's leading real estate firm with an emphasis on lifestyle. As the exclusive Board of Regent for the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, LIV Sotheby's International Realty has office locations in Denver Metro, Boulder and the surrounding areas including Castle Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort communities of Telluride, Vail, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Breckenridge, Dillon, and Winter Park. We proudly serve all property types and price points. Our top-tier broker professionals are experts in Colorado real estate, and our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty® provides unrivaled global exposure with unparalleled access to distinctive properties around the world.

