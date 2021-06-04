LIVALL EVO21: The iF GOLD Award Winner Prevailing on Indiegogo Now

Crowned with the iF GOLD Award 2021, LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet is a revolutionary smart helmet that will redefine users' road safety. The LIVALL EVO21 comes with an unrivaled 360° coverage lighting system and LIVALL's patented fall detection with SOS alert to provide riders with the most comprehensive protection.

"The design of this road bike helmet is a successful blend of highly functional and aesthetic demands. The wind-flow-optimized form combines performance with a great focus on safety. The extended rear light optimizes visibility and communication among traffic participants by integrating functions like brake and directional lights as well as an SOS system."

-- iF Gold Statement

Only 75 most outstanding designs and achievements can look forward to being honored by the iF Gold Award from a total of 10,000 entries submitted from 52 countries -- the odds of winning a iF GOLD Award is lower than 1%. With an extraordinary design and enhanced functions, the EVO21 earned a score of 361/500 in the preselection stage, and won the iF GOLD Award in one go with a high score of 350/500, well above the winning score of 269.

Founded by a group of cycling enthusiasts, LIVALL is dedicated to providing cyclists with the most comprehensive protection by combining helmets with innovative technologies. Traditional helmets only protect you in case of a crash. But today's cyclist deserves a smarter helmet. With active protection that helps prevent crashes before they happen.

Per Bryan Zheng, the founder of LIVALL -- The team will give away the LIVALL Anti-UV Magic Scarf to every backer of the LIVALL EVO21 campaign to thank the backers' love and support.

The LIVALL EVO21 Smart Helmet made its world debut with offering early bird deals starting from $89 on Indiegogo. Take a look at the campaign on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/livall-evo21-smart-helmet-360-active-protection?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=LIVALL&utm_campaign=EVO21

