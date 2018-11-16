Live Broadcast of Hyundai Palisade SUV World Debut at Los Angeles International Auto Show
- The reveal will be livestreamed and available for viewing on the HyundaiUSA YouTube channel (https://hyundaius.co/PalisadeDebut) starting at 3:55 p.m. PT (6:55 p.m. ET)
- The livestream will also be on Facebook and can be viewed if you follow Hyundai
- The stream will begin a few minutes prior to the press conference
- The press conference can be viewed by media in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center inside the Hyundai booth
- After the event, links will provide replays of the press conference
08:00 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT/WHY:
During its news conference, Hyundai will:
- Present the world debut of the new eight-passenger Hyundai Palisade SUV
WHEN/WHERE:
- Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 3:55 p.m. PT / 6:55 p.m. ET - Hyundai Press Conference (Los Angeles Convention Center, Hyundai Booth)
- On Nov. 30 – Dec. 9, Hyundai will showcase the Palisade and the rest of its lineup at the LA Auto Show inside the Los Angeles Convention Center.
WHO/VISUALS:
- Press Conference will be livestreamed at https://hyundaius.co/PalisadeDebut
- Vehicle photography and b-roll
- Opportunity for interviews with Hyundai executives
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America believes everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
