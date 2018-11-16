Live Broadcast of Hyundai Palisade SUV World Debut at Los Angeles International Auto Show

- The reveal will be livestreamed and available for viewing on the HyundaiUSA YouTube channel (https://hyundaius.co/PalisadeDebut) starting at 3:55 p.m. PT (6:55 p.m. ET)

- The livestream will also be on Facebook and can be viewed if you follow Hyundai

- The stream will begin a few minutes prior to the press conference

- The press conference can be viewed by media in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center inside the Hyundai booth

- After the event, links will provide replays of the press conference