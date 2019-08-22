Live! By Loews - Arlington, TX Officially Opens Its Doors

ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated multi-concept sports resort, Live! By Loews – Arlington, TX, officially welcomes guests today in the heart of Arlington's entertainment district. A social anchor for guests and locals, the 300-room hotel boasts five restaurants & lounges; 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space; a tower terrace, event lawn, outdoor infinity pool and private rooftop terrace; and unparalleled access to Texas Live!, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park and forthcoming Globe Life Field, and AT&T Stadium. The $150 million dollar hotel is a joint venture between Loews Hotels & Co a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers.

"This opening marks a significant milestone for us, as we continue to make deliberate investments and strategically grow the company, adding five additional hotels over the course of the next 10 months in Orlando, Texas and Missouri," said Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. "Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX not only represents our return to the Texas market, but also allows for us to bring the Loews history and heritage in hospitality to Arlington's entertainment district. Group, leisure and local guests will truly be able to immerse themselves into a sports resort created specifically for Arlington, by Loews Hotels & Co, The Cordish Companies and the Texas Rangers."

Just blocks from the Arlington Convention Center, Live! By Loews – Arlington, TX is a prime location for meetings and events with both indoor and outdoor venues, capable of accommodating up to 1,000 guests in a singular location. The property also features resort amenities, making it an ideal spot for leisure travelers.

"It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to celebrate the opening of Live! by Loews - Arlington, TX with our partners, Loews Hotels & Co and the Texas Rangers. With today's celebration, we are debuting our flagship Live! by Loews, a spectacular hotel in an iconic location in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District," said Blake Cordish, Principal, The Cordish Companies. "Building from the momentum of Texas Live!'s opening last year, today we are taking another major step forward in cementing Arlington as one of the leading convention, entertainment and tourism destinations in the country."

"Today marks another major milestone for the Arlington Entertainment District," said Texas Rangers Co-Chairman and Managing Partner Ray Davis. "The Texas Rangers are proud to join with our partners, Loews Hotels & Co and The Cordish Companies in celebrating the opening of Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX, which will significantly enhance the entertainment experience that began with the launching of Texas Live! a year ago. We are looking forward to continuing the celebration of this area when Globe Life Field opens its doors next March. I also want to thank Mayor Jeff Williams and all of the City of Arlington officials and leaders for their vision as Arlington is quickly becoming one of the country's premier entertainment and sports destinations."

The hotel follows the successful opening of Texas Live! in August 2018 and precedes the new Globe Life Field, opening in the Spring of 2020.

Each of the 300 guest rooms at Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX features floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the neighboring stadiums and skylines, coupled with spacious layouts, natural wood surfaces and comfortable lounging areas that create a residential feel. Other in-room amenities include custom Stearns & Foster luxury bedding, 100% combed and ring-spun cotton terry towels and bath sheets, 55-inch flat screen Smart TVs, Keurig coffee makers with locally sourced grinds, 24-hour room service, and more. The property's 23 suites range from The Superior Corner suites with an expanded layout and luxury views to The Commissioner's Suite, an expansive 1,626 sq. ft. penthouse with a private rooftop balcony and bar.

"The City of Arlington has been able to see firsthand what's it's like to partner with the innovative Tisch family to take our tourism options to the next level," said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. "With the addition of the Live! by Loews luxury hotel to our world-class Entertainment District, Arlington is one of the most iconic sports and entertainment destinations in the country and guests will experience hospitality at the highest level."

Live! By Loews – Arlington, TX serves as a destination for food and beverage with five chef-curated concepts from Executive Chef Mouhssine "Moose" Benhamacht. With over a decade of culinary experience in destination properties across the country, Chef Moose brings something entirely new to the Arlington concept.

Immediately inside the lobby is River Market, a curated artisanal grab and go serving local food & beverage such as Salter Bros. Coffee, as well as fresh juices, sandwiches, pastries and more. Menus at Cut & Bourbon, the main, all-day dining concept, are comprised of a variety of locally sourced, wild game, seafood and other meats perfect for any occasion. Adjacent to Cut & Bourbon is Bar Bourbon, a lobby lounge and bourbon hideaway where guests can find an expansive list of well-known and hidden gem whiskey varietals, complete with private bourbon lockers where guests can age their own selections or save for a special night out.

Arlington Clover Club sits just outside of the main lobby, an outdoor mixology lounge with skyscraping ceilings, intricate water features and scenic views of the surrounding stadiums. Guests can enjoy a curated menu of craft cocktails and shareable bites inspired by international and American cuisines. Through a hidden walkway, guided by a light-up neon sign, guests can find SOAK, a swim-up bar to the property's iconic infinity pool.

Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX was constructed by Manhattan Construction Company and Arlington-based Con-Real, a joint-venture partnership that marked an important milestone for the City of Arlington as the first time a project of this size and scope had a local, minority-owned business positioned as a joint venture partner to oversee construction. The hotel was designed by internationally-acclaimed HKS Architects Hospitality Studio in close collaboration with Mycoskie+Mcinnis+Associates, Purdy-McGuire and McLaren Engineering Group.

The hotel is located at 1600 E. Randol Mill Rd. Arlington, TX 76011. For more information and to make reservations, please visit www.loewshotels.com/live-by-loews-arlington-texas or call 1(888)-986-3294.

