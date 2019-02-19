Live! Casino & Hotel Launches New Progressive Table Game Options Giving Blackjack And Baccarat Players More Ways To Hit The Jackpot

An expansion of the popular Super 4 Progressive Blackjack program, the new STAX Progressive now offers Blackjack players a chance to hit for five different progressive jackpots. Baccarat players can also get in on the action now with the addition of the new Royal 9 Progressive, which offers eight ways to win. The top jackpot on each progressive starts at $50,000 and could hit on a single $5 wager.

In addition, Live! Casino & Hotel offers an exclusive additional "must-hit" progressive jackpot guaranteed to hit between $100 and $500 for the same $5 wager.

"We expanded our progressive jackpot system to give our customers more ways to get Lucky at Live!," said Travis Lamb, General Manager, Live! Casino & Hotel. "You never know when a $5 side bet could turn into a life-changing win. The chance for players to win jackpots of all sizes adds another layer of excitement."

For more information on the new Stax Super 4 and Royal 9 progressive games, visit www.livecasinohotel.com

