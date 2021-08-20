LIVE HAPPilly New York: illycaffè Serves Happiness Throughout the Metro Area Starting with Central Park Homecoming Event

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three generations, the driving mission for illycaffè is to offer the best coffee in the world and to put a smile on people's faces. Today, illy announced its sustainable high-quality coffee is playing a starring role in New York City – the number one city for coffee lovers – to ignite a wave of happiness through a series of communications and experiences, including inspiring attendees at the Central Park "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert."

illy believes happiness is a circular path with people at the center, where everyone contributes to a world founded with care and respect for each other and the environment, and everyone benefits. This sentiment has long been part of illy's values, expressed through the tagline "LIVE HAPPilly," and has now evolved into the "Road to Happiness" that New Yorkers are invited to join and create a shared happiness.

"New York City is a place with unparalleled energy and spirit, and we are excited to share illy's iconic blend of the finest, sustainably-sourced Arabica beans to spark a sensation of happiness throughout the New York metro area," said Jack Edwards, President of illycaffè North America. "New Yorkers can join us on the 'Road to Happiness,' celebrating the city, themselves, each other and whatever makes you happy – including sharing a cup of illy coffee with neighbors, friends, family, co-workers, and the greater community that makes New York so special."

Serving Happiness through Unique Experiences

In a celebration of everything that makes New York the ultimate place to be, illy is inspiring event attendees with illy Cold Brew at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" on August 21 in Central Park, and offering an on-site, art-forward digital photo experience to commemorate the special moment.

In October, illy is serving up a curated LIVEHAPPilly dining series part of the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival. The series will feature a variety of unique culinary experiences that illy coffee will be a part of. More information and tickets can be found at nycwff.org .

Treating New Yorkers to an illy Coffee

illy is treating New Yorkers to complimentary illy coffee on September 21 and 22 on a first-come, first-served basis. On both days New Yorkers can choose a hot or cold brewed coffee at designated participating cafés throughout the New York metro area, which will be announced in the near future.

Sharing the Message of Happiness

The "Welcome on the Road to Happiness" campaign spotlights the many people who contribute to the beautiful wonder that is a cup of illy coffee. It begins with coffee producers who grow the finest, sustainable Arabica coffee beans, to the illy coffee experts who skillfully select nine different varieties and integrate them in perfect balance to create the unique illy blend.

illy is inviting all New Yorkers onto this circular path through eye-catching creative displayed in digital, print and out-of-home advertorial throughout Manhattan, including Hudson Yards, NoHo, The High Line and Battery Park, as well as throughout parts of Brooklyn.

Explore illy's circular path to happiness further on illy.com .

