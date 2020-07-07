Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis & CBD Biopharma Industry Companies Present July 9th

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis & CBD Industry Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 10:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:30 AM ET, on Thursday, July 9th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/070920VICPRAgenda

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

July 9th Agenda:



Eastern Time (ET) Company Name Ticker 10:30 AM Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN) 11:00 AM Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL) 11:30 AM Medipharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX: MEDIF | TSX: LABS | FSE: MLZ) 12:00 PM Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: CANSF | TSX: WLLW) 12:30 PM Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCQB: MCOA)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

