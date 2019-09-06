Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present September 12th

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET, on Thursday, September 12th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0912CannabisVICAgenda

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

September 12th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Company Name Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Vapen MJ Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: VAPNF | CSE: VAPN) 10:00 AM Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) 10:30 AM MPX International Corp. (Pink: MPXOF) 11:00 AM KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) 11:30 AM iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN) 12:00 PM Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL) 12:30 PM Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN) 1:00 PM Body and Mind Inc. (OTCQB: BMMJ | CSE: BAMM) 1:30 PM Plus Products Inc. (OTCQX: PLPRF | CSE: PLUS) 2:00 PM Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCQX: VGWCF | TSX-V: VGW) 2:30 PM Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: HRVOF | TSX-V: HVT) 3:00 PM Jushi Holdings Inc. (NEO: JUSH.B) 3:30 PM Bhang Inc. (OTCQX: BHNGF | CSE: BHNG) 4:00 PM Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: PVOTF | CSE: PVOT)

"The Virtual Investor Conference continues to bring leaders from the most compelling companies in the cannabis industry directly to investors and shareholders," stated Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. "This platform provides an unparalleled opportunity for investors to learn more about the most promising players in this dynamic and rapidly-developing industry."

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

