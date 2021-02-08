Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Regulation A+ Companies Present on February 11th

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Regulation A lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, February 11th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

"OTC Markets Group is excited to host our first Reg A+ focused Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Issuance," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As long-standing advocates for Reg A+, we are thrilled to provide a platform to help private companies share their pitch directly with retail investors. We also look forward to an exciting panel of industry experts: Darren Marble, Executive Producer, Going Public and CEO at Issuance, Sara Hanks, Founder and CEO CrowdCheck, Etan Butler, Chairman, The Dalmore Group, LLC Chris Lustrino, Founder and CEO, KingsCrowd Chuck Pettid, CEO, Republic Funding Portal."

"I am honored to be co-hosting the OTC Markets Group Reg A+ Virtual Investor conference," said Darren Marble. "Everyday Americans deserve an opportunity to invest in the companies whose growth they are largely responsible for, and Regulation A+ provides the vehicle for them to do so. OTC Markets Group shares our passion for the retail investor, and we are eager to educate investors about this exciting opportunity."

February 11th Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

