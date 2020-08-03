Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Venture Companies Present August 6th

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTCQB Venture Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, August 6th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/2EEw4HR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are proud to highlight the breadth and diversity of the early-stage and smaller companies on our OTCQB Market who play a pivotal role driving innovation in today's economy," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

August 6th Agenda:

Presentation

Time (ET) Company Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Renavotio, Inc., formerly Success Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SEGN) 10:00 AM Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BFGC | CSE: BFG) 10:30 AM PUDO Inc. (OCTQB: PDPTF | CSE: PDO) 11:00 AM Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF | TSX-V: ROI) 11:30 AM IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCQB: IDXAF | OSE: IDEX) 12:00 PM Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR) 12:30 PM Versus Systems Inc. (OTCQB: VRSSF | CSE: VS) 1:00 PM BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQB: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG) 1:30 PM Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQB: VYGVF | CSE: VYGR) 2:00 PM AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX) 2:30 PM Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF | CSE: DFLY) 3:00 PM HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) 3:30 PM MindMed Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF | NEO: MMED) 4:00 PM GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) 4:30 PM Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

