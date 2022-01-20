Live Music Market: USD 2.83 Billion Growth between 2020-2025 | Research Insights Highlight Increased Use of Mobile Apps as Key Driver - Technavio

Key Live Music Market Report Highlights:

Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% YoY growth (%): 3.14% Performing market contribution: APAC at 32% Key consumer countries: US, Germany , UK, Canada , and France

Regional Market Analysis

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, Australia, and India are the key markets for live music in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The steady rise in the number of concerts and events will facilitate the live music market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., Alliance Tickets, Bassett Events, Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. are few of the key vendors in the Live Music Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cvent Inc. – In January 2020, the company partnered with Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI). Through this agreement, Cvent would provide its technology solutions for more than 75 events organized by the association across Europe. In February 2020, Cvent Europe was recognized as Centre of Excellence in Well-being.

Eventbrite Inc. – In January 2019, the company partnered with Goldstar Line Ltd., which would bring the power of the Eventbrite platform and its distribution network to Goldstar event creators in the US.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and challenges of the Live Music Market.

Live Music Market Driver:

Increased use of mobile apps:

The growing preference for purchasing tickets using mobile applications will be a significant factor that will drive the growth of the live music market size. The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, a large number of event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats.

Digital English Language Learning Market Challenge:

Privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms:

The privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms are major challenges for the live music market growth. With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. They use this data to reach out and interact with their customers. They access information on customer profiling, customer behavior, and data mining. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy. Location-based services also come under the purview of privacy concerns because offering such services to customers requires geo-based information.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Specialized consumer services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Live Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., Alliance Tickets, Bassett Events, Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

