Live Music Tutor Announces Apps to the Google and Apple Stores

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Music Tutor Inc., a public benefit company, today announced that they have released apps to the Google and Apple stores for its community. These apps will expand the overall customer experience for our global community that has reached over 221 countries via our proprietary technology and thousands of vetted instructors.

Corey Stanford Live Music Tutor CTO stated "We're very excited to launch the Live Music Tutor app. The new app allows students and instructors to take and teach live music lessons, one on one or in a group setting. We incorporated several of our existing desktop features including splitting and rotating screens in different views to zero in on instruments being taught. We're confident that the new app will enhance the music education experience by giving musicians easier access via their mobile devices."

Live Music Tutor is also announcing that they have been selected to present at the Music Educator Showcases at the 2020 NAMM Show. They will be presenting a showcase entitled "High Quality Music Instruction at Any School: Only a Videoconference Away." This session will highlight using technology to supplement school programs and helping all students achieve a well-rounded education.

Additionally, Live Music Tutor along with our partner Hope Young, President of The Center for Music Therapy, Austin, Texas, have been selected to speak at SXSW at a Health/Med Tech session entitled ""Helping Vets with Tech and Music." This session will highlight the work that we are doing in music therapy helping and assisting veterans and using technology to provide additional access!

"We're extremely proud to announce the launch of our apps and the ability to share the work that we are doing in schools across the country, the VA and other governmental agencies, and individuals around the world! We continue to expand our services and highlight the work that we are doing providing access to music education and music therapy services to everyone," said Live Music Tutor president and co-founder Ted Gee. "Live Music Tutor is transforming the way the world learns music, and "Harmony is key."

ABOUT LIVE MUSIC TUTOR

Founded in 2011, Live Music Tutor, Inc. (LMT) is a software technology company that provides interactive virtual music lessons by vetted instructors and credentialed music therapists to individuals, schools and those in need of music therapy services. All programs are tailored to meet the needs of individuals, K-12 schools, veterans and other similar groups. For more information about Live Music Tutor, Inc., email us at info@livemusictutor.com or go to our website www.livemusictutor.com

