Live Nation Entertainment to Participate in Morgan Stanley's European Technology Media & Telecom Conference

News provided by

Live Nation Entertainment

Nov 03, 2021, 19:45 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's European Technology Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com
http://www.livenation.com

Also from this source

Live Nation Unveils Live Stubs™ Digital Collectible NFT Ticket...

Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics