Live Nation Offers Fans Unlimited Access To Outdoor Summer Concerts

To purchase the pass, fans can go to lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select a desired amphitheater. Each fan will receive a custom laminate with their name and unique barcode that serves as their ticket on show day. Once fans scan in, they are all set to dance the night away on the lawn.

The full list of participating amphitheaters found below. Pricing varies per amphitheater and further details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass can be found at lawnpass.livenation.com.

PARTICIPATING AMPHITHEATER Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ) BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ) Blossom Music Center* (Cuyahoga Falls, OH) Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA) Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC) Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA) Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL) Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY) Glen Helen Amphitheater (San Bernardino, CA) Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago (Tinley Park, IL) Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO) Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM) Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA) KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA) MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL) North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA) PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ) PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC) Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Noblesville, IN) Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY) Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA) The Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX) The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA) The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving, TX) The XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT) Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA) Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA) White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA) Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

