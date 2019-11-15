Live Nation signs deal to procure world-class concerts, shows and events at the Cachet Hotel in New York City

The Live Nation-Cachet Hotel partnership will elevate concerts and performances to a new level and allow guests to have VIP concert experiences. Concert-goers can enjoy international recording artists, comedians and performances while dining before, during, or after the show within one of the hotel's two dining destinations, Treadwell Park http://treadwellpark.com/ and Merchants Hospitality's new Merchants Steakhouse, opening in January 2020.

The Hotel was acquired and developed by Merchants Hospitality and principals of Cachet in 2017. After an extensive and award-winning renovation, the Hotel opened in the Summer of 2018 and in September 2018, Treadwell Park and the Playboy Club opened.

The Live Nation concert venue, and Merchants Steakhouse will recapture the space formerly occupied by the Playboy Club. In order to accommodate the new Live Nation venue and create more usable event and dining space, Merchants Hospitality terminated the creative team responsible for running the Playboy Club.

While ticketed events are open to the public, dining guests of Merchants Steakhouse and Treadwell Park, along with Cachet Hotel VIPs will have priority seating in the new Cachet concert venue. The Live Nation and Merchants partnership will create one of the best live music concert venues in New York City.

"We are thrilled to have Live Nation at the Cachet Hotel as they will undoubtedly create an unbelievable live entertainment experience for our hotel and dining guests. There is no other hotel in NYC which incorporates hotel rooms, dining experiences and a concert venue like we have created at the Cachet Hotel NYC. In addition to the brand alignment between Live Nation and Merchants Hospitality, both known for creating best-in-class hospitality and dining experiences, we saw a real opportunity to create the best live music concert venue in a VIP setting. Live Nation's successful track record building out VIP experiences shares the same brand ethos as Merchants Hospitality and its portfolio of properties," stated Abraham Merchant, CEO of Merchants Hospitality.

About Live Nation

As the world's leading live entertainment company, Live Nation is privileged to work with artists to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world. Whether it's two hours at a packed club, or an entire weekend of sets at a festival, a live show does more than entertain. It can uplift, inspire and create a memory that lasts a lifetime. Bringing 30,000 shows and 100+ festivals to life and selling 500 million tickets per year is a massive undertaking, made possible by Live Nation's 44,000 employees worldwide https://www.livenation.com/

About Merchants Hospitality

Founded in 1988, Merchants Hospitality, and its Principals, have owned, operated, and developed some of the most luxurious Properties, Hotels and Restaurants in the Country and Caribbean. Properties have included Hotels, Residential Condominiums, Office Buildings and Restaurants including 485 Fifth Avenue, currently home to the Hyatt Andaz, the Cachet Hotel in Manhattan, the Z Hotel in Long Island City, 260 Park Avenue South Luxury Condominium, Aruba Starwood Hotel, Resort & Time Share, NYC's famous Pier 15 Concert Venue at South Street Seaport, 350 Madison Avenue, 230 Park Avenue, 237 Park Avenue and 1440 Broadway to name a few. Merchants is currently developing a ground-up hotel on the Brooklyn Waterfront which includes a live music venue, restaurants and rooftop lounge. Merchants also owns 18 premier restaurants in NYC including Philippe Chow, off Madison Avenue, as well as the Philippe Chow at the Dream Hotel, Treadwell Park, Ivy Lane, Ophelia Lounge on top of the Beekman UN Hotel, Sugar East and Industry Kitchen. Merchants Principals Abraham Merchant, Richard Cohn and Adam Hochfelder have been industry leaders in the real estate and hospitality world for over 30 years and have been honored by multiple charities across the country.

www.MerchantsHospitality.com

About Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC

Developed in 2018 by Merchants Hospitality and Principals of Cachet Hotel Group, Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC is an urban cultural oasis with 105 contemporary rooms and suites set amidst three discreet outdoor gardens. From its sun-drenched outdoor spaces to the stylish restaurants, Cachet Boutique NYC is the ideal backdrop in the heart of New York City. With close proximity to Hudson Yards, the Javits Convention Center and Chelsea Art Gallery scene, our Hotel offers a variety of incredible hotel rooms, flexible meeting and event spaces, and highly curated restaurants. In 2020, Ownership is launching an interactive glass cube observation deck atop the hotel which will be NYC's largest advertising and event space. https://cachethotels.com/boutique-newyork/

SOURCE Merchants Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.MerchantsHospitality.com

