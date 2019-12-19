Live Nation Statement On Department Of Justice Settlement

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We have reached an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice to extend and clarify the consent decree. We believe this is the best outcome for our business, clients and shareholders as we turn our focus to 2020 initiatives.

