Live Nation Unveils Augmented Reality Products Elevating The Fan Experience

This September, at the 25th annual Music Midtown festival , Hyundai will be the first company to leverage a selection of Live Nation's AR products. Hyundai will execute creative experiences for fans onsite and offsite to promote and explore new features of the completely redesigned 2020 Sonata .

The initial suite of AR products in development include:

AR Livestream: For the first time ever, Live Nation's AR Livestream will allow fans globally to experience the festival in an entirely new way. By downloading the Music Midtown app, fans can click on the AR Livestream and point the app to a flat surface from which a three-dimensional, four-sided viewer that can be rotated will appear for fans to view selected performances - live from the festival. Hyundai will be integrated into the experience by showcasing a custom 3D version of the 2020 Sonata

AR VIP Access: With AR VIP Access, fans onsite and offsite will be able to experience distinctive vantage points from Music Midtown that are typically reserved exclusively for industry insiders. Side stage, backstage, front of house soundboard – the possibilities are endless – as we use 360-degree camera technology to create a new immersive experiences. Hyundai's 2020 Sonata will also be integrated into the experience.

AR Fest Lens: Fans attending the select festivals will be able to point their smartphone toward any of the stages and a lineup will appear identifying which artists will be performing, as well as upcoming acts, ensuring fans never miss their favorite artists – a must-have for all festival attendees.

AR Intermission: AR Intermission unlocks the opportunity for brands to creatively reimagine what the stage can look like in between sets, creating memorable, engaging entertainment experiences for fans at concerts and festivals.

AR Photo Opp: As live music events increasingly become the playground for social media content, AR Photo Opp can identify iconic and/or branded backdrops within venues and festivals. Fans can then snap photos with unique AR filters complete with custom 3D artwork that effectively blend the digital and physical worlds to help fans capture, share and relive the experience in style.

Live Nation's AR products, which will first be integrated into select festival apps, are the latest addition to a long list of digital products better connecting fans with brands.

"More than 90% of live music fans globally say brands can enhance the live experience, and augmented reality presents endless opportunities," said Kevin Chernett, EVP Global Partnerships & Content Distribution at Live Nation. "The ability to drive culture through creativity while also adding value to fans allows brands to elevate expectations at live music events."

"The 2020 Sonata is Hyundai's most technologically advanced sedan ever that aims to make the daily ride better," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "That's why partnering with Live Nation to utilize the latest in AR technologies to enhance the fan experience is in perfect alignment. Our mission with the partnership is to naturally integrate the Sonata and its premium design and suite of technology features into the AR experience in a way festival goers are sure to appreciate. We are looking forward to working with the Innovation + Partnership division of our advertising agency of record, INNOCEAN USA and Live Nation to deliver a live music experience like never before."

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by HyundaiAssurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit https://livenationforbrands.com/.

