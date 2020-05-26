Live Simple Brand, Path of Life, Announces Partnership with Yin Yang Naturals

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Path of Life , makers of frozen quinoa, rice, and veggie blends, announced today a preferred partner agreement with Yin Yang Naturals , a food brokerage firm focused on natural and organic products.

This collaboration will allow for Path of Life products to become more widely available by growing the brand's distribution and SKU dominance in grocery retailers across the nation. Yin Yang will present the brand to chain retailers and single-store independents, improve their shelf position, and help fuel Path of Life's R&D innovation by gaining key insights from grocer partners.

With years of experience, deep-rooted relationships in the industry, and entrepreneurial spirit, Yin Yang came highly recommended among referrals by other brands in the natural foods space. Upon meeting their founder, Andrew Chae, the Live Simple brand knew immediately that Yin Yang was the right fit.

"Partnering with Yin Yang extends our brand's presence in a way that would have taken us years to build. They have the relationships, insight into resets, and a solid understanding of how to navigate some of the larger chains," said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales for Path of Life. "We were looking for a partner, not a broker and they are very much a part of our team."

"We consider three things when considering new brands to represent: the people, the product, and opportunities for growing together," said Chae. "We felt a great connection with the team at Path of Life. The product itself is unique, delicious, and nutritious. We always seek out brands and products that we would feed to our own family, and something we would want to share with our friends and neighbors. Path of Life has ambitious plans and we're excited to contribute to their continued success."

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflifebrand.com

About Yin Yang Naturals

Yin Yang Naturals is a national natural foods brokerage firm representing some of the best organic brands in the marketplace. "Our philosophy is simple. We work with brands that we like and that we respect. We work as if we were the owners of the companies we represent. Our approach is Kaizen, or continuous improvement, for both ourselves and our principals. We like getting measured, because what gets measured gets done. We believe nothing is a better predictor of future performance than past performance."

