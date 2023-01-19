DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Live Streaming Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global live streaming market.

This report focuses on live streaming market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the live streaming market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Some major players in the live streaming market are AfreecaTV Co. Ltd., Amazon, Boxcast, Dacast, Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc, Flux Broadcast, Google LLC, Huya Inc., IBM Corporation, Instagram Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Periscope, Pluto Inc. and Twitch Interactive Inc.



The global live streaming market is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The live streaming market is expected to grow to $2.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.5%.



The live streaming market consists of sales of live streaming technology and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allows streamed video to be sent over the internet in real time, without first being recorded and stored. Live streaming is used for TV broadcasts, video game streams, and social media video.



The main live streaming components include platform and service. Live streamlining platform is defined as an on demand online source for providing entertainment through TV shows, movies and other streaming media. The different live streaming models include Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) for end-users including media and entertainment, education, esports, events, government and retail.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the live streaming market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in live streaming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in penetration of mobile devices and internet users is expected to propel the growth of the live streaming market. The usage of mobile and the internet is gradually increasing along with the frequency of online activities such as video callings, live music streaming, and various live shows. According to the telecom regulatory authority of India, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.57% from 687.44 million at the end of Mar-20 to 698.23 million at the end of Jun-20. Therefore, the increase in the penetration of mobile devices and internet users is driving the growth of the live streaming market.



The countries covered in the live streaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

