Live Town Hall Series - Supporting Mental Health in Communities of Color: Ways Forward

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is hosting a virtual town hall series on Elevating Voices for Long-Lasting Change to address the mental health and suicide prevention needs of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. The second event in the series, "Supporting Mental Health in Communities of Color: Ways Forward" will be held at 3 p.m. ET, July 9, on Facebook. The town hall will begin with remarks by each of the panelists, followed by a live Q&A where viewers can ask questions in real time. This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: 3 p.m. ET, July 9



WHERE: facebook.com/AFSPnational



WHO: Moderator:

Dr. Christine Moutier

Chief Medical Officer, AFSP





Panelists:

• Alfiee (Dr. Alfiee) Breland-Noble, Ph.D., MHSc

Psychologist, author, founder of mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project and host of video podcast "Couched in Color"

• Michael Lindsey, Ph.D., MSW, MPH

Executive Director, NYU McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research; and Chair, Workgroup of the Congressional Black Caucus Task Force on Black Youth Suicide

• Fred Sandoval, MPA

Executive Director, National Latino Behavioral Health Association

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

www.afsp.org

